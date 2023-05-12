CC Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast logo

The community is invited to attend the 40-year anniversary celebration of Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast, Thursday, May 25, at 4:30 p.m. at the Wings Center, 8471 W Periwinkle Lane, Homosassa. Light refreshments will be provided.

In September 1982, the Citrus County Medical Auxiliary, (wives of physicians), were looking for a worthwhile project for our community. They felt a nonprofit hospice program would be ideal for Citrus County because the majority of the population was older. The committee consisted of Pat Dixon, chairman, and members Debbie Savage Neime, president, Carol Rogers, Marcia Dalkalitsis, Marge Dearborn and Nancy Dodge.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.