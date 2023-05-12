The community is invited to attend the 40-year anniversary celebration of Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast, Thursday, May 25, at 4:30 p.m. at the Wings Center, 8471 W Periwinkle Lane, Homosassa. Light refreshments will be provided.
In September 1982, the Citrus County Medical Auxiliary, (wives of physicians), were looking for a worthwhile project for our community. They felt a nonprofit hospice program would be ideal for Citrus County because the majority of the population was older. The committee consisted of Pat Dixon, chairman, and members Debbie Savage Neime, president, Carol Rogers, Marcia Dalkalitsis, Marge Dearborn and Nancy Dodge.
Others joined their mission: Dr. Dodge, Dr. William Dixon, Dr. and Mrs. Fuller, Reba Hoffman, Citrus Memorial Hospital, Margie Budd, Dr. Rao, Judy Nee, Laura Dixon, Jane Harling, Hooper Funeral Home and Davis Funeral Home.
Dr. Dixon worked on submitting the certificate of need. Randy Watts and Jane Harling worked on organization procedures. Citrus Memorial Hospital donated a room in the old annex building and Davis Funeral Home paid for the phone. The Board was formed and May 25, 1983, Hospice of Citrus County Inc. was incorporated as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. To this day, Dr. William Dixon still serves as a board member.
The founders believed that in addition to hospice core services, bereavement services were important for everyone, not just hospice families. They developed excellent programs with counselors who created many groups that met weekly all over Citrus County.
They used tools to help people work through grief; it was not the same for everyone. They even expanded grief services to Inglis, Yankeetown and parts of Levy County. Camp Good Hope/Teen Encounter, a bereavement camp program, was formed to help children who experienced the death of a loved one. Children were recommended by school counselors, ministers or pastors and family members. Grief services continued for as long as they were needed and the cost was supported by donations. Partners in care included Citrus County Schools, Citrus County Sheriff, funeral homes and local businesses.
In September 2018, direct hospice patient care services were acquired by another hospice provider, but the board wanted to continue their mission to provide community grief services and social support to anyone who had experienced a loss.
The name was changed to Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast Inc. (FCNC) Since then, the need for services has grown. In 2022, thanks to the support and generosity of so many people, volunteers and businesses, FCNC continued to promote mental wellness by identifying needs and healing those who faced loneliness and isolation. More than 5,000 families, children and seniors participated in 400 workshops and support groups, 300 mental wellness programs, social support activities, movies, six children’s grief camps, 20 educational programs and several volunteer events.
Generous volunteers donated 19,145 hours of service as group facilitators, couriers, camp coordinators, office support, Board of Directors, Advisory Board and Thrift Shoppe operations.
Proceeds from Thrift Shoppes in Lecanto and Homosassa cover a small part of the cost to provide services. Cash gifts and sponsorships from individuals, groups and businesses are also needed.
For more information, call 352-249-1470, visit www.friendsofcitrus.org or Friends of Citrus on Facebook and YouTube.
