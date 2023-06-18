CC Dr. Sunil Gandhi column sig mug

Dr. Sunil Gandhi

Cancer & Blood Disease

I attended the largest worldwide cancer conference in Chicago during the first weekend of June.

More than 40,000 cancer doctors from more than 125 countries attended the meeting. In this true international conference of the American Society of Oncology (ASCO), research in all kinds of cancers from around the world was presented, discussed.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.