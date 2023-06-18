I attended the largest worldwide cancer conference in Chicago during the first weekend of June.
More than 40,000 cancer doctors from more than 125 countries attended the meeting. In this true international conference of the American Society of Oncology (ASCO), research in all kinds of cancers from around the world was presented, discussed.
I present one practice-changing research on rectal cancer today. Almost 45,000 cases of rectal cancers are diagnosed each year in the United States.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Average risk of developing colorectal cancer in one’s lifetime is about 5 percent and most of these patients do not have family history of colon cancer. In other words, a genetic cause applies in only about 5 percent of cases or less.
Most patients’ standard of care includes initial chemotherapy and radiation, followed by surgery and then more postoperative chemotherapy.
Now, a new study presented in the ASCO meeting is changing the standard.
Many patients with locally advanced rectal cancer who do not have high-risk disease can skip radiotherapy to the pelvic area, and instead be treated with chemotherapy alone and then surgery, say researchers reporting results from the PROSPECT trial.
The trial enrolled 1,128 patients with rectal cancer. Half the patients were randomly assigned to chemotherapy alone and another half received standard chemotherapy and radiation.
Patients in the chemotherapy group whose primary tumor decreased in size by at least 20 percent after the six cycles proceeded straight to surgery, while the rest were given the chemoradiotherapy before surgery (9 percent ended up receiving chemoradiotherapy).
In other words, 91 percent of patients could avoid radiation.
Radiation therapy can cause side effects like bowel and bladder damage, sexual dysfunction, early menopause and bone marrow suppression, etc. The chemotherapy side effect of long-term neuropathy and short term with reduced blood counts must be balanced.
After five years of follow-up, omitting radiation therapy did not affect the patients at all. In other words, less is more.
This will help most patients avoid radiation with rectal cancer. It particularly helps to save fertility in younger patients and also reduce toxicity due to radiation to the bladder, bowel, etc.
And, of course, it will reduce the cost of therapy.
Much more research is going on in rectal cancer, where some trials are done to avoid surgery, cut down chemotherapy, etc. We will have to wait until these trials mature for any reports.
We are trying to improve quality of life without compromising high success rates. This study is practice-changing and improves quality of life.
Myriad research was presented at the ASCO meeting and next month I will report on another cancer.
Dr. Sunil Gandhi is a medical oncologist and hematologist at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute in Citrus County. He is also the volunteer medical adviser of the Citrus Unity of the American Cancer Society. To contact him, email SGandhi@FLCancer.com or call the Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Lecanto office at 352-746-0707.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.