I recently saw a 53-year-old gentleman. He works full time and he has been very healthy.
He decided to get a blood test to detect early cancer. He never had cancer. No such test is FDA approved, but an experimental test is available. This is called the Galleri Multi Cancer Early Detection Test.
It is a simple blood test that must be prescribed by a medical doctor. His test result came back as positive for possible lymphoid malignancy and so he was referred to me.
My patient was later found to have non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which can be curable. He is undergoing chemotherapy and is tolerating it well.
Cancer cells have a nucleus in the center that contains DNA. As cancer cells go through the cycles, it sheds some DNA in the blood. New technology can detect such DNA. This is widely available for patients with cancer and is also known as liquid biopsy. I do that routinely in my office in Lecanto.
Lots of research is being done about this test in patients without cancer or in the general population.
One such trial was published in the Annals of Oncology on Sept. 21. It showed that the test is negative in people without cancer most of the time (99.5%). It picked up cancer in half the patients with cancer. If cancer stage is higher, it is more sensitive and it is less sensitive in patients with early-stage cancer. This is because as cancer grows, it sheds more DNA in the blood and so the test has a higher chance of picking it up. This test can pick up almost 50 different cancers.
There are many areas of concern. This test diagnoses many common cancers, but diagnosis is more in later stages than earlier stages. Still, most of these patients do not have symptoms. Also, false-positive tests can be a big problem; i.e., a patient is told that there is cancer, but a workup does not find cancer. At the same time, it can help detect unsuspected cancer, as in my patient.
The test needs to be independently validated. There is an urgent need for a comprehensive study to improve the test’s accuracy and sensitivity. Additional research is needed to find a standard marker for all types of cancer DNA, and technologies must improve to allow for the precision that low concentrations of ctDNA in a sample provide. Also, the test is expensive, and most insurance providers do not cover it.
Dr. Sunil Gandhi is a hematologist and oncologist. He is the volunteer medical adviser of the Citrus Unit of American Cancer Society. Write to 521 N. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, FL 34461, email sgandhi@tampabay.rr.com or call 352-746-0707.
