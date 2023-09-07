She is a 55-year-old white female patient of mine. She presented with blood in urine.
Workup showed mass on kidney. It was removed and confirmed to be cancer of the kidney. She thought her cancer was cured as there was no more visible cancer and she had successful surgery.
This is one of the common myths. Many cancer patients do not come for follow-up after surgery under this myth and assumption. Many a times small number of cancer cells remain after therapy.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
We cannot detect these kind of cancer cells with current available testing. These cells could be in different part of body than original cancer.
Almost four years after surgery in 2017, she came to ER because she had abdominal pain. Workup showed a large abdominal mass. The mass was biopsied, and it was metastatic kidney cancer.
This was not operable. Stage 4 kidney cancer is incurable. Many people feel that why bother any treatment if it is not curable? Nothing is further from the truth.
Treatment can have many benefits, it can not only improve quality of life, but it can also extend survival. In other words, it can make you live longer and better. With advent of new modern therapy, I am noticing more and more patients living longer despite metastatic disease.
My patient was started on oral therapy, her cancer progressed after two years. She decided to go with clinical research in my office in Lecanto. We at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute do lots of important research.
Every drug or therapy that is in place today to treat cancer had its start in a clinical trial. Once a drug is studied in labs, medical breakthroughs then require careful research through closely monitored studies in humans, called clinical trials. Studies of new cancer drugs or medical procedures are not a last resort, but rather, an opportunity to expand an individual’s treatment to include early access to the most effective and promising options.
She did very well for two years, and her cancer spread again. She is now started on dual immunotherapy and is doing very well.
She is a fighter, and she has very good family support. Both are very helpful for every patient with cancer. Also, I request everyone to take great research opportunities that are available right in our own county in Lecanto.
Dr. Sunil Gandhi is a medical oncologist and hematologist at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute in Citrus County. He is also the volunteer medical adviser of the Citrus Unity of the American Cancer Society. To contact him, email SGandhi@FLCancer.com or call the Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Lecanto office at 352-746-0707.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.