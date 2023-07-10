Mr. Smith is a 65-year-old gentleman who presented with weight loss and trouble swallowing.
He had upper endoscopy that showed cancer of esophagus or food pipe. The esophagus is a 10-inch long, hollow, muscular tube that connects the throat to the stomach. Further workup showed that his cancer had spread outside esophagus to lung. He now has stage 4 esophageal cancer.
I ordered NGS or Next Generation Sequencing test. This is advanced genetic test on patient’s cancer biopsy that analyzes genetic details of patient’s cancer. This helped me identify a specific target on his cancer cells called Her2. This target is more commonly expressed in breast cancer patients but now we are finding in many different cancers including lung, colon, esophagus and so forth.
This can be treated with targeted drug called Trastuzumab and another such targeted drug. In recent ASCO conference that I reported in my last article, an excellent study was presented with drug called Enhertu.
Now, preliminary data from an ongoing study indicate that Enhertu, which combines an antibody targeted to HER2 with a toxic payload, could be an effective therapy for a broader range of advanced solid tumors that express HER2, including malignancies of the cervix, endometrium, ovaries, bladder, and other sites.
The findings come from the ongoing DESTINY-PanTumor02 trial. Among 267 patients with solid tumors at various organ sites, the investigator-assessed objective response rate (ORR) among all patients was 37.1% and ranged from as high as 57.5% for patients with endometrial cancers to as low as 4% for patients with pancreatic reported Funda Meric-Bernstam, MD, from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
For patients with tumors that had HER2 immunohistochemistry (IHC) scores of 3+, the highest level of HER2 expression, the overall response rate (ORR) was 61.3%.
This kind of studies suggest that target is more important than type of cancer. This is major change in cancer management and this kind of targeted therapies are becoming more and more common. Since this therapy affects only those cells which express target, they are typically less toxic. My patient is being started on this new drug Enhertu.
Dr. Sunil Gandhi is a medical oncologist and hematologist at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute in Citrus County. He is also the volunteer medical adviser of the Citrus Unity of the American Cancer Society. To contact him, email SGandhi@FLCancer.com or call the Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Lecanto office at 352-746-0707.
