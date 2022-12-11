CC Dr. Sunil Gandhi column sig mug

Dr. Sunil Gandhi

Cancer & Blood Disease

Obesity is a serious problem in the U.S. and developed world. It is estimated by the CDC that almost 42 percent of adults in the USA are obese. Obesity not only increases the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart attack or stroke, but it is one of the common causes of cancer.

Most of us know that it is easy to gain weight, but very difficult to lose it. Also, even if you lose weight, gaining it back is very common. Most of us know the risk of obesity and want to avoid it. Why can we not avoid it? There are many causes. One new study showed that addiction to food is one of the reasons.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.