Obesity is a serious problem in the U.S. and developed world. It is estimated by the CDC that almost 42 percent of adults in the USA are obese. Obesity not only increases the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart attack or stroke, but it is one of the common causes of cancer.
Most of us know that it is easy to gain weight, but very difficult to lose it. Also, even if you lose weight, gaining it back is very common. Most of us know the risk of obesity and want to avoid it. Why can we not avoid it? There are many causes. One new study showed that addiction to food is one of the reasons.
Highly processed foods can be as addictive as tobacco, as per one recently published study. The ability of highly processed foods (HPFs) “to rapidly deliver high doses of refined carbohydrates and/or fat appear key to their addictive potential.”
Examples of HPFs include, but are not limited to:
- sugary drinks like Coke or Pepsi
- syrups and jams
- chocolate and candies
- potato chips and pretzels
- sauces, dressings and gravies
- ice cream and frozen desserts
- bakery products like muffins and cakes
- fast foods like French fries and burgers.
These foods are easily available, relatively less expensive and they taste good. Meanwhile, the authors of the U.S. study, led by Ashley N. Gerhardt, Ph.D., a psychologist from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, write that the ability of highly processed foods (HPFs) “to rapidly deliver high doses of refined carbohydrates and/or fat appear key to their addictive potential.” That is why HPFs can be addictive food.
These foods are addicting and as a result, you crave them and that makes it difficult to avoid them for a long term. They all make you gain weight, particularly in excessive quantity. Large food portions make it easy to eat excessively.
This is one of the reasons for gaining weight easily. In 1988, tobacco was declared addictive based on three criteria:
- They trigger compulsive use.
- They have psychoactive effects.
- They are reinforcing.
Whether some of these HPFs should be declared addictive or not needs to be studied. Also, breaking this addiction in individual cases may help people to lose weight and keep it down.
Dr. Sunil Gandhi is a hematologist and oncologist. He is the volunteer medical adviser of the Citrus Unit of American Cancer Society. Write to 521 N. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, FL 34461, email sgandhi@tampabay.rr.com or call 352-746-0707.
