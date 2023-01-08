I saw a 75-year-old patient. She was referred to me for anemia.
I always obtain a detailed history. Anemia is like a puzzle, and it can be due to many different reasons. An appropriate workup differs from patient to patient.
The usual cause of anemia can be lack of iron or vitamins like B-12 or folate deficiency. In her, all that was OK. At the same time, sometimes the cause of anemia is obscured, and, like a difficult puzzle, one must solve it. In some cases, finding the exact cause of anemia can be very difficult.
Anemia means low hemoglobin. Hemoglobin is protein inside red blood cells or RBCs. The job of hemoglobin is to transport oxygen from the lungs to all over the body. So, patients with anemia do not transport oxygen properly, resulting in weak-ness, shortness of breath, dizziness, etc.
Treatment of anemia is treating the underlying condition. That makes a proper diag-nosis essential.
Anemia is an extremely common condition. Many patients ignore anemia, believing that it is nothing or “I had it all my life.” Most cases of anemia are mild and can be easi-ly managed, but not all cases of anemia are simple. Anemia can be due to blood loss or lack of production of RBCs. The problem is when a proper diagnosis of anemia is not done.
My patient had some shortness of breath, but she also had COPD (lung disease due to smoking). This can cause shortness of breath, too. She had mild weight loss and she used to smoke, but quit five years ago. Her anemia was not well explained. I ordered a CT scan.
The CT scan showed a lung mass and a biopsy confirmed this as lung cancer. In her case, lung cancer presented with anemia. She had mild shortness of breath and weight loss and that raised a red flag for me.
I have seen many different cancers presenting as anemia. This includes, but is not limited to, lung cancer, kidney cancer, colon or stomach cancer, etc. Anemia can also be due to a bone marrow problem or even cancer.
My patient still has curable cancer and effective therapy is available. If she had ignored her anemia, we would have discovered this cancer a little too late. This may make the difference between life and death.
In all patients with anemia, it is important and crucial to get to the bottom of it. Finding out the cause of anemia and treating the cause is the way to address anemia.
Dr. Sunil Gandhi is a hematologist and oncologist. He is the volunteer medical adviser of the Citrus Unit of American Cancer Society. Write to 521 N. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, FL 34461, email sgandhi@tampabay.rr.com or call 352-746-0707.
