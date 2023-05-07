I recently saw a 65-year-old white female. She noticed a lump in her breast, mammogram confirmed it. She had breast biopsy. This is an outpatient procedure done by a surgeon or radiologist.
She was diagnosed with breast cancer. To most patients, all breast cancers are the same but that is not true. In the U.S., all invasive breast cancers are checked for estrogen receptor (ER) or progesterone receptor (PR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (ERr2) testing.
ER and PR are receptors found on breast cancer cells where estrogen and progesterone, respectively, bind. This helps determine both the patient’s risk of recurrence (risk of the cancer coming back) and the type of treatment that is most likely to lower the risk of recurrence.
Human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 status of the cancer helps determine whether drugs that target the HER2 receptor, such as trastuzumab (Herceptin) and Pertuzumab (Perjeta), might help treat the cancer. HER2 positive tumors tend to grow faster.
My patient has all three positive, meaning that she would respond to hormone therapy and the targeted therapy.
Most feel that standard therapy for breast cancer is surgery to remove the breast cancer. Once we remove all visible cancer, patient may be cured. This is not true. Breast cancer tends to be systemic disease at diagnosis and requires some form of therapy almost all the time. In most cases, patient is treated with surgery and then appropriate systemic therapy like hormone therapy or chemotherapy.
At the same time, for patient who has HER2 positive disease or triple negative disease (ER/PR and HER2 all three negative or not expressed) should get systemic therapy first and then surgery. This has shown to make patient live longer.
For larger cancers, or those that are growing more quickly, doctors may recommend systemic treatment with chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and/or hormonal therapy before surgery, called neoadjuvant therapy. There may be several benefits to having drug treatments before surgery:
- Surgery may be easier to perform because the tumor is smaller.
- Your doctor may find out if certain treatments work well for the cancer.
- Microscopic distant disease can be treated earlier by the drug therapy that circulates through the body.
- People who may have needed a mastectomy could have breast-conserving surgery (lumpectomy) if the tumor shrinks enough before surgery.
My patient is started on chemotherapy and targeted therapy against HER2. She will undergo surgery almost five months later. Advances like this help us beat cancer.
Dr. Sunil Gandhi is a hematologist and oncologist. He is the volunteer medical adviser of the Citrus Unit of American Cancer Society. Write to 521 N. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, FL 34461, email sgandhi@tampabay.rr.com or call 352-746-0707.
