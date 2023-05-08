Black Diamond 4C fundraiser brings in major funds for cancer

The Black Diamond Ladies Golf Association held its 11th annual golf tournament fundraiser, Conquering Cancer in Citrus County (the "4C"), on March 8.
Monies raised significantly exceeded expectations and will enable the association to donate $69,000 to Citrus County residents suffering from cancer who are in financial need.
Funds will be distributed to four 501(c)(3) charitable organizations with operations in Citrus County: Citrus Aid Cancer Foundation, Florida Cancer Specialists, YMCA of the Suncoast’s LiveStrong program and the Family Resource Center, with the stipulation that all monies go to support life needs of Citrus County cancer patients.
Pamela Lestage, co-chair of this year’s event, said, “The success of this year’s fundraiser is attributable to the efforts of a team of volunteers, each of whom worked very hard to assure the rewarding results."
Since 2013, the 4C has generated over $425,000 donated to Citrus County cancer patients.
