Numbness and tingling, cold aching, burning or shooting pain are the symptoms of paresthesia.
These are sensations created by nerves in response to toxins such as medication, especially prescriptions and chemotherapy or excess blood sugar — diabetes.
If these are the causes- these symptoms are bilateral and symmetrical. Otherwise, it is caused by nerve root irritation, most likely caused by pressure on the nerve or a stretching of it. This occurs with spinal misalignments and is worsened by disc bulging or herniation or degeneration.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The space through which the nerve root exits the spine is bordered by the spinal bones — vertebrae above and below as well as the disc behind it. Subluxation —sliding in any direction or tilting and rotation of one of the vertebrae — make the hole, IVF/ Intervertebral foramen, smaller and put pressure on the nerve via muscles and ligaments surrounding the joint.
These joints need to be flexible and in alignment to prevent the ligaments from calcifying, because ligaments under stress have a negative charge, causing calcium which is positively charged to bond and form osteophytes or bony spurs which press on the spinal nerves.
Spurs are a sign of spinal degeneration and necessitate motion and re-alignment to halt this process. Per Wolfs’ law, the ligamentous calcification is reversible after the stress has been relieved.
If the cause of paresthesia is not mechanical as described above, then it is functional. Functional medicine is restoration of health using natural methods of nutrition and nutraceuticals versus prescription medication, using lab testing to diagnose and monitor progress. If the source of nerve irritation — toxin such as heavy metal poisoning — is determined, a detoxification program/lifestyle modification is advised.
If the strange sensations are in arms/hands, then the cause of subluxation is likely to be in the neck, if in legs/feet, then it most likely comes from the low back. A combination of chiropractic and spinal decompression may reverse degeneration.
The combination of chiropractic spinal care and functional medicine may possibly assist either cause of paresthesia.
Dr. Cheryl McFarland-Bryant has been practicing in Citrus County for 26 years. She is licensed as a Doctor of Chiropractic and medical laboratory scientist and has more than 10 years of experience in functional holistic integrative medicine. Contact her at 352-795-8911 or visit 6166 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River, or betterhealthchiropractic.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.