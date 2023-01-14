Have you been told that you have spinal stenosis? If so, you need to consider chiropractic care as an option prior to surgery.
If you have a disc pressing on a nerve, whether it is caused by a herniated disc or by a bony spur (osteophytes) or due to ligamentous hypertrophy (spinal arthritis), then chiropractic care may open the space surrounding the nerve by re-aligning a spinal bone and restoring joint motion.
When a vertebra is twisted or tilted, then one on side of it the IVF — intervertebral foramen — hole that the nerve travels through becomes smaller. Swelling of the tissues into and around that hole is part of inflammation caused by irritation. The irritation may be due to misalignment of the vertebrae or due to a lack of joint motion which is part of osteoarthritis, which means bone and joint inflammation in which ligaments calcify.
They are like rubber bands holding bones together, they’re supposed to be stretchy like elastic, and they become stiff with the hardness of calcium deposits. Ligaments under stress develop a negative charge; this is called the piezoelectric effect, calcium in your blood is positively charged and it causes the calcium deposits to adhere to the ligaments that are under stress.
In summation, spinal misalignment contributes to the cause of stenosis both physically by making the IVF smaller and by causing the stress on the ligaments thereby resulting on spurs pressing on a nerve.
The misalignment of a vertebrae in the presence of a bulging or herniated disc results in inflammation. The inflammation causes even more pressure on the nerves. Therefore, the Western medical community uses corticosteroids to treat these conditions. After NSAIDS and steroids have failed to relieve the pain, the last resort is surgery.
Chiropractic physicians believe in chiropractic first, drugs second and surgery last. After an examination and special imaging to reveal the narrowed IVF(s), the doctor of chiropractic develops a plan of treatment that may include modern gentle chiropractic adjustments using instruments such a a pneumatic chiropractic mallet, Cox table flexion distraction, gentle drop table or manual adjustments.
Physical therapy such as stretches and exercises, computerized spinal decompression, low-level laser or ultrasound may be utilized. These devices and techniques are used to decrease inflammation, the adjustments are designed to reposition bones to relieve nerve interference and to reduce the pressure on the impinged nerve.
Dr. Cheryl McFarland-Bryant has been practicing in Citrus County for 26 years. She is licensed as a doctor of chiropractic and medical laboratory scientist and has more than 10 years of experience in functional holistic integrative medicine. Contact her at 352-795-8911 or visit 6166 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River, or betterhealthchiropractic.us.
