We all want a quick, painless, and innovative solution to spinal and other joint pain. We are often dazzled by talk of “Golden Platelets” in our own blood that magically chases away joint pain.
The truth of the matter is that you long for a quick, or quality or cheap service, but there isn’t one, you may find inexpensive or high-quality, quick results but not lasting.
Our platelets are greyish beige, and when the blood is spun down, this layer of cells is called the “buffy coat.” PRP (platelet-rich plasma) is a combination of white blood cells – “WBCs” and platelets - the “buffy coat” is injected into the joint. This brings about an inflammatory response.
These cells set into motion an inflammatory response which in turn speeds healing of the tissue. This is costly in terms of money and in terms of increased pain in the joint for up to a few weeks afterwards.
It is not covered by insurance and costs thousands per joint, it is very painful. There is swelling which indicates a good reaction, and days of pain upon use- for up to three weeks.
I know these things as having received these treatments in 10 different joints. I have had stem cell extraction followed by injections three times.
These treatments brought some relief, but most of the improvement is temporary and must be repeated in a year or two, this is two to three procedures per joint per year including the first year. For max results, plan to spend thousands per year per joint.
Prior to this kind of investment, one should use laser and physiotherapy consisting of computerized spinal decompression, electronic acupuncture, herbal anti-inflammatories, and gentle modern chiropractic utilizing percussive rapid-fire instruments and drop table.
Some of the above treatments are covered by insurance, and all the above for a few elite ins. plans. The above techniques have been in use at my office- Better Health Chiropractic, PA for years now. Many knee and hip replacements have been indefinitely postponed after these treatments, and even for self-pay patients the cost is in the hundreds – not thousands.
Dr. Cheryl McFarland-Bryant has been practicing in Citrus County for 26 years. She is licensed as a doctor of chiropractic and medical laboratory scientist and has more than 10 years of experience in functional holistic integrative medicine. Contact her at 352-795-8911 or visit 6166 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River, or betterhealthchiropractic.us.
