Isn't technology great?
When I go on vacation, I check the cellphone coverage and Wi-Fi capabilities of the places I choose to stay. On a recent trip to Yellowstone and Glacier, it came in handy to get a signal for weather updates!
But there is a downside to prolonged use of smartphones and tablets. While technology is great for knowledge, as people spend more time viewing tablets and phones, they suffer from increasingly poor posture because they have their heads bent down and forward of their shoulders.
This forward head posture results in rounded shoulders and a mild to moderate hunchback. This causes neck and shoulder muscle torque resulting in poor gravitational pull, producing inflammation and pain.
"Tech neck" is a term coined for the straightened cervical curve resulting from prolonged looking downward with the neck in flexion while using phones and tablets. Excessive neck flexion causes a loss of the normal forward curvature of the neck. Human spines have a forward curve in the neck and the low back and a backward curve in the mid-back. These curves are viewed in the side view and allow the spine to absorb shock like a spring. Every step we take and every jolt and jostle transmits force into our spine. Loss of these normal curves causes an abnormal increase in pressure for the discs in-between the bones and causes them to wear out sooner.
Let’s find a way to hold our tablets in front of our faces. Specific stretches and exercises help improve posture, such as rolling the shoulder blades back and down for three sets of 10 and pulling the chin in as the head is pulled back for 30 reps.
An orthotic pillow with a stable support roll built-in (not beads that move) supports a forward curve while on your back and can help to keep the spine in a straight line while side sleeping.
The cervical-neck curve is the most common curve lost due to injuries and poor posture. Therefore, preventing loss of this curve and restoring it is essential for slowing spinal arthritis/disc degeneration and overall health.
Because most nervous system signals travel through the nerves of the neck and cervical disc space, narrowing causes dysfunction of these nerves. Chiropractic adjustments with a drop table can gently restore forward curves, as I have achieved this result as evidenced by follow-up radiographs: X-ray studies. Let chiropractic help to reduce your “tech neck."
Dr. Cheryl McFarland-Bryant has been practicing in Citrus County for 26 years. She is licensed as a doctor of chiropractic and medical laboratory scientist and has more than 10 years of experience in functional holistic integrative medicine. Contact her at 352-795-8911 or visit 6166 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River, or betterhealthchiropractic.us.
