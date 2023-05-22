Q: I heard that a drug was recently approved to treat agitation in people with Alzheimer’s disease. What can you tell me about it?
A: On May 11, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved Rexulti (brexpiprazole) tablets as the first treatment for agitation associated with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
Brexpiprazole was originally approved in 2015 for the treatment of major depressive disorder and schizophrenia in adults. Agitation is reported in up to 70% of patients with AD and has a large impact on the quality of life for patients, family members, and caregivers.
It is an excessive or inappropriate expression of “normal” human emotions and behaviors, and can include pacing, rocking, gesturing, yelling, profanity, shouting, scratching, kicking, biting, shoving, and hitting. These symptoms have also been associated with accelerated disease progression (two-to three-fold increase to time to severe dementia, functional decline, and increased mortality).
Agitation is among the most persistent, complex, stressful and costly aspects of care among patients with Alzheimer’s disease.
Normally, human emotions are controlled by a balance of brain chemical messengers that communicate between the outer or top brain layer called the “cortex” and a lower brain area known as the limbic system or “amygdala”. Important brain chemical messengers in these areas include serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine, which normally are in balance with each other.
However, due to the death of brain cells (neurons) in these brain areas caused by Alzheimer’s disease, the chemical messengers get “out of balance” leading to agitation. Rexulti is thought to help “re-balance” these chemicals and normalize their activity.
The effectiveness of Rexulti tablets was demonstrated in two 12-week studies involving a total of 778 patients with AD and agitation who were living at home and institutionalized settings.
Agitation in these studies was measured by the Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory (CMAI) total score, a caregiver rated questionnaire that measures the frequency of manifestations of 29 agitated behaviors. In both of these studies, REXULTI showed statistically significant improvements in symptoms of agitation compared to a placebo (“dummy-pill”).
The most common side effects of Rexulti in these studies included headache, sleepiness, insomnia, dizziness, diarrhea, common cold symptoms, weakness and urinary tract infection.
Rexulti will retain the Boxed Warning for medications in this class that elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis treated with antipsychotic drugs are at an increased risk of death. The recommended starting dosage for the treatment of agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease is 0.5 mg taken once daily on days 1 to 7.
Patients should increase the dosage on days 8 through 14 to 1 mg once daily, and on day 15 to 2 mg once daily. The recommended target dose is 2 mg once daily. The dosage can be increased to the maximum recommended daily dosage of 3 mg once daily after at least 14 days, based on clinical response and tolerability. This drug should not be used as an “on demand” or “as needed” treatment for agitation.
Dr. Richard P. Hoffmann is a retired pharmacist and medical writer with over 50 years of experience and has served on FDA Advisory Committees for the past 10 years. Dr. Hoffmann is also a research advocate for the Parkinson’s Foundation.
