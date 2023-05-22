CC Agitated senior for health

Agitation is among the most persistent, complex, stressful and costly aspects of care among patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

 MetroCreative

Q: I heard that a drug was recently approved to treat agitation in people with Alzheimer’s disease. What can you tell me about it?

A: On May 11, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved Rexulti (brexpiprazole) tablets as the first treatment for agitation associated with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

CC Dr. Richard Hoffman mug

Dr. Richard Hoffmann

Ask the Pharmacist

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.