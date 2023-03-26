April has been designated Parkinson's disease (PD) awareness month.
James Parkinson, who was born in the month of April, was the English physician that first clinically defined this condition in 1817 and called it the "Shaking Palsy." Since then, neurologists have classified PD as a movement disorder, characterized by four key movement (motor) symptoms that include the "shaking" (tremor) described by Dr. Parkinson in addition to muscle rigidity and stiffness, slowness of movement (bradykinesia), and impaired balance and coordination (postural instability).
In the 1960s it was discovered that these motor symptoms were caused by the death and malfunction of nerve cells in a section of the brain that produces a chemical called dopamine. This chemical sends messages that control movement and coordination. However, more recently it has been determined that many other parts of the brain and nervous system are affected by this chronic and progressively disabling disorder.
Today, PD is considered much more than just a movement disorder. Non-motor symptoms of this disease may include pain, dementia or confusion, fatigue, sleep disturbances, dizziness, depression, constipation, cognitive changes, fear and anxiety, and urinary problems.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Like many other neurological disorders, the cause(s) of PD are not known, but both environment and genetic factors are thought to be involved. There currently is no cure for PD, but numerous medications and other treatment options, including surgery, are available to improve symptoms and the quality of life for people with this disease. In addition, many new medications and devices are currently in development for PD.
While the disease process may begin years earlier, the average age of diagnosis for PD is 60 years, but many individuals are diagnosed in their 50s and 40s, or even younger. It is estimated that nearly 1.5 million Americans are living with PD and approximately 60,000 Americans are newly diagnosed each year.
There are several national organizations that can provide you with more information, one of which is the Parkinson's Foundation. For more information, you can go to their website at www.parkinson.org or call their free "Helpline" at 800-4PD-INFO (800-473-4636), from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
Local retired pharmacist/medical writer Richard P. Hoffmann and his wife Margaret, who has young-onset Parkinson's disease, are research advocates for the Parkinson’s Foundation and will provide an informational display and free materials about PD at the Lakes Region Library in Inverness during the month of April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.