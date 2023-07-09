CC Coast Guard

Homosassa Flotilla 15-4 of your U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary would like to remind their boating friends that exposure to the sun while on the water combined with the marine environment requires special precautionary measures.

I guess I do not have to tell anyone who has been outside recently that it is mighty warm out there. Whether you are working in the yard, just out for a walk, relaxing on the beach or out on the water in your boat, you know that it's hot and as the season progresses, so will the hot temperatures!

Homosassa Flotilla 15-4 of your U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary would like to remind their boating friends that exposure to the sun while on the water combined with the marine environment requires special precautionary measures. Many boaters are not aware that this condition can affect both your judgment and coordination and is caused by prolonged exposure to the sun, wind, motion, noise and occasional breathing of exhaust fumes.

