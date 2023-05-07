Carson Edwards
Crystal River High School
Carson Edwards has been in the Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Biomedical Science class for the past three years. This is an honors program as part of the Academy of Health Careers magnet program at Crystal River High School. This national program is a project-based, rigorous, student-driven, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) learning that relies heavily on the students’ work ethic and character to help guide them in their own learning. Carson has successfully earned his certification as a biotechnician assistant through Biotility and the University of Florida. He not only mastered the material and skills required, but also worked successfully within a team.
Carson has the ability to successfully balance both his high-level courses as well as extra-curricular activities. Carson has been on the honor roll for his entire high school career. He has been a member of the National Honor Society for the past three years and placed at Math Field Day for the past three years as well. Carson is an Eagle Scout, which he earned in 2021, a 2023 National Merit finalist, a 2022 STEM Sunshine State Scholar, and AP Scholar with Distinction along with an anticipated National AP Scholar honor this year along with being an anticipated Bright Futures Scholarship recipient and an AP Capstone Diploma candidate.
Carson is also an impressive athlete, playing on both the varsity soccer and tennis teams throughout his time in high school. In 2021 he earned the College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition award and won honorable mention for the Gulf Coast 8 All Conference Soccer. In 2022 he was selected for the Gulf Coast 8 All Conference Mid-Field and won the Crystal River High School Boys Soccer Academic Athlete of the Year.
Throughout his time in high school, Carson has participated in many extra-curricular activities which impact both his school and his community. He participated in Math Field Day and placed first and second for the past three years. He has been a member of the Interact Club, the Key Club and the LINK Crew. He is the captain of the Crystal River High School Academic Team, which he has been a member of throughout his high school career.
Following graduation, Carson plans to attend either the University of Florida or the University of Central Florida to pursue a career in mechanical engineering with an additional interest in aerospace engineering. He plans to pay his own way through college by using and maintaining the resources supplied as a National Merit Scholar paired with the many local scholarships he hopes to obtain. He also plans to utilize his Biotechnician Assistance certification to find a job or apply for an internship while completing his studies.
