As Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County moves into year two of its Habitat at Citrus Springs development, HFHCC has set an ambitious goal of completing 30 homes in its upcoming fiscal year. But to complete its goal, HFHCC is seeking individuals and families for its partner family program.
In its effort to recruit income-qualified individuals and families, HFHCC, in partnership with the Crystal River Church of God, will host a special orientation from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at its Citrus Springs campus at 9921 N. Deltona Blvd.
It is during the orientation where individuals and families, who are seeking safe, stable, affordable housing can learn how the program works, the financial qualifications necessary and the steps toward successfully navigating the program while obtaining an application to apply for the partner family program.
“We know the needs is great,” said HFHCC President/CEO George Rusaw about the lack of affordable housing throughout not just Citrus County but across the nation. “Those who do qualify for our program must be willing to partner with us. As we stress, this is a hand-up, not a handout program. Individuals and families must put in the sweat equity.”
To help with families who have children, the Church of God “graciously offered to provide free childcare for those individuals or families who needed it so they can attend to the orientation to learn more about HFHCC and its Habitat at Citrus Springs development,” Rusaw said. Child care is available for newborn to age 16, if needed.
“We’re excited to partner with Habitat for Humanity and its mission in Citrus Springs,” said Pastors Ronnie and Sherry Reid of Crystal River Church of God. “We are looking forward to playing a role of providing families a ‘hand up’ as they learn about the pathway to homeownership in the community, they and their families, call home.
“As Habitat is building stable homes for families, we want the community to know we are there to help them build solid Biblical foundations for them and their children.”
RSVPs are required to attend the orientation; call 352-563-2744.
