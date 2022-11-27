What was it like growing up in the late 1930s and ’40s in what is now considered to be the oldest remaining residency in Citrus County?
That house, the Historic Duval-Metz House, will be open for touring during Floral City Heritage Days, Friday. Dec. 2, from 5-8:30 p.m. and again Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4-7 p.m. After the tour, take a memory home.
Bob Metz will be present to sign a copy of his book, “Memories of Growing Up in the Duval House.” Metz grew up in the house; in fact, there were four generations of the Metz family who lived in the house over a 75-year period.
Page by page, Metz shares memories with short stories accompanied by photos or his drawings of family, events, household objects and scenes. These 35 stories reveal a vivid view of country life in this part of Florida during that time period. Many a native from that period can relate and the many “transplants” will also enjoy taking the trip to another time.
The house is at 7801 S. Old Floral City Road in Floral City and was built in 1863 by early settler John Paul Formy-Duval, on land he learned was about a third of a mile from the property he actually owned. The Metz family obtained the property in 1936 and retained ownership until 2011 when it transferred to the Duval Preservation Trust, Inc.
Every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Metz is at the Floral City Heritage Museum, guiding visitors through the Duval-Metz House feature exhibit in the second gallery and signs the book, also.
The book is now in its third printing and nearly 700 copies have been sold. It may be obtained for $10 to the Duval Preservation Trust Inc. Donations and these sales keep the nonprofit organization moving forward in the continued restoration, maintenance and development of the property for Citrus County. The Trust can be followed on Facebook.
