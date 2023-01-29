Animals
Citrus County
Audubon Society
7 p.m., third Wednesday
Unity of Citrus County
2628 W. Woodview Lane
Lecanto
352-228-9460
president@citruscounty
Citrus County
Foundation for Animal
Protection CCFAP
P.O. Box 1164
Inverness, FL 34451
FOCCAS, Inc. Shepherd
and Husky Rescue
P.O. Box 641
Inverness, FL 34451
352-201-8664
Friends of Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park
4150 S. Suncoast Blvd.
Homosassa
352-628-5343 (park office)
Greener Side Haven, Inc.
4075 W. Bonanza Dr.
Beverly Hills
Julianne Jackson
352-746-3545
352-287-5343
Humane Society
of Citrus County
Pawsitively Pets
(by appointment only)
751 S. Smith Ave.
Inverness
352-341-2222
Humanitarians of Florida
1031 N. Commerce Terr.
Lecanto
352-563-2370
ofFlorida/
Pine Ridge Equestrian
Association, Inc.
7 p.m., second Wednesday
Pine Ridge Community Center
5690 W. Pine Ridge Blvd.
Beverly Hills
Gail Pridgen
352-249-7190
Precious Paws Rescue, Inc.
3768 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Lecanto
352-726-4700
florida
Room For One More
Pet Rescue Inc.
Paws-itively Pets
751 S. Smith Ave.
Inverness
352-341-2222
Soquili Stables
5601 Equestrian Terr.
Crystal River
352-206-2990
Wildlife Club of Citrus County
NCUU-Fellowship Room
7633 N. Florida Ave.
Citrus Springs
Brenda Roberts
352-746-2384
Ziggy’s Haven Bird Sanctuary
80 N. Florida Ave.
Inverness
352-419-4086
Arts and Crafts
American Sewing Guild
9:30 a.m., first Thursday
Beyond the Stitches, LLC
979 N. Suncoast Blvd.
Crystal River
Sandra Plumadore
352-212-0001
Art Center Camera club
6:30 p.m., first Monday
except holidays
Art Center of Citrus County
2644 N. Annapolis Ave.
Hernando
Jim Houle
352-422-2838
Art Center of Citrus County
2644 N. Annapolis Ave.
Hernando
352-746-0924
Citrus County Cracker Quilters
11 a.m., first Wednesday
Pine Ridge Community Center
5690 W. Pine Ridge Blvd.
Beverly Hills
Julia Clapp
650-619-6720
Citrus Friendship Quilt Guild
1 p.m., first and third Thursday
Hernando United
Methodist Church
2125 E. Norvell Bryant Hwy.
Hernando
Roxann McCormick
352-527-3948
Creative Quilters
of Citrus County
9:30 a.m., second Wednesday
First United Methodist Church
8831 Bradshaw St.
Homosassa
Joan Novak
352-382-7673
Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
9:30 a.m., second Monday
Salvation Army
712 S. School Ave.
Lecanto
Carole Antis
352-527-3034
Suncoast Harmony
Chorus, Sweet
Adalines International
6:30 p.m., Tuesday
Salishan Gracious Living
191 Astaire Lane
Spring Hill
Cindy LaPorte
352-597-4376
Civic
Crystal Oaks
Civic Association
P.O. Box 287
Lecanto, FL 34460
crystaloakscivicassociation
.org
crystaloakscivicassociation
@gmail.com
Cypress Village Property
Owners Association
108 Cypress Blvd. West
Homosassa
352-382-1900
Friends of Fort Cooper
3100 S. Old Floral City Rd.
Inverness
352-726-0315
Friends of the
Withlacoochee
Gulf Preserve, Inc.
P.O. Box 482
Yankeetown, FL 34498
Friends of the
Withlacoochee State Trail
P.O. Box 807
Inverness, FL 34451-0807
Kiwanis Club of Inverness
6 p.m., every Tuesday
except last Tuesday
Angelotti’s Restaurant
138 Heights Ave., Inverness
Larry Brooks
352-220-0385
Sugarmill Woods
Civic Association
108 Crypress Blvd. West
Homosassa
352-436-0245
Cultural and Heritage
American Irish Club
of West Citrus County
4342 Homosass Trail
Lecanto
352-527-4890
Citrus County
Genealogical Society
10 a.m., second Tuesday
except December
Church of Jesus Christ
of the Latter-day Saints
3474 W. Southern St.
Lecanto
Mary Ann Machonkin
352-382-5515
Citrus County
Historical Society, Inc.
Old Courthouse
Heritage Museum
1 Courthouse Square
Inverness
cccourthouse.org/the- historical-society/
The Duval
Preservation Trust, Inc.
10 a.m., March 4, 2023 and when advertised to be open
Historic Duval-Metz House
7801 S. Old Floral City Road
Floral City
Marcia Beasley
352-726-7740
Floral City Heritage Council
7 p.m., last Tuesday
January, April, August, October
Floral City
Community House
8370 E. Orange Ave.
Floral City
Terri Hartman, chairperson
352-726-6644
352-419-4257
Friends of the Crystal River State Parks, Inc.
3266 N. Sailboat Ave.
Crystal River
352-228-6028
https://friendsofthecrystalriver
Education
and Youth
Adult Literacy Services
352-765-4785
services-resources/
adult-literacy
Big Brothers Big Sisters
Cayla’s Coats, Inc.
6395 W. Rio Grande Dr.
Beverly Hills
352-316-6409
Central Ridge
Boys & Girls Club
901 W. Roosevelt Blvd.
Beverly Hills
352-621-9225, ext. 6
School year hours:
6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.;
2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Summer hours:
6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Child Evangelism
Fellowship
P.O. Box 641492
Beverly Hills, FL 34464
352-871-5568
Citrus County Children’s Advocacy Center
Jessie’s Place
1410 S. Lecanto Hwy.
Lecanto
352-270-8814
Citrus County
Education Foundation
1201 W. Main St., Bldg. 700
Inverness
352-726-1931, ext. 2240
Citrus County
Fair Association
7 p.m., third Monday
Citrus County Fairgrounds
3600 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness
Hal Porter
352-726-2993
Citrus County Foster
Parent Association
P.O. Box 1283, Inverness
www.citruscountyfoster
Citrus Memorial
Foundation YMCA
4127 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy.
Lecanto
352-500-9622
Citrus Youth Educational
Symphonic Orchestra, Inc.
P.O. Box 2401
Inverness, FL 34451
352-794-1540
Early Learning Coalition
of the Nature Coast
382 N. Suncoast Blvd.
Crystal River
352-563-9939
Evelyn Waters
Boys & Girls Club
401 N. Apopka Ave.
Inverness
352-621-9225, ext. 8
School year hours:
6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.;
2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Summer hours:
6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Gulf Coast Manatees Home School Group, Inc.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday
August – May
Libraries, churches and parks
Jacqueline VanDyke
407-369-0327
Keep Citrus
County Beautiful
P.O. Box 94
Lecanto
Robert Halleen
Boys & Girls Club
8535 Goodman Lane
Homosassa
352-621-9225, ext. 7
School year hours:
6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.;
2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Summer hours:
6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Rowing Organization of
Citrus County Students
ROCCS
309 N. Apopka Ave.
Inverness
352-354-3769
Take Stock in Children
P.O. Box 2043
Inverness, FL 34451
352-344-0855
Youth and
Family Alternatives
CINS/FINS
Community Counseling
352-634-2764
Foster Care and Adoption
Case Management
301 N. Apopka Av.e
Inverness
352-344-2933
Food
Programs
FOOD PANTRIES
We Care Food Pantry is closed.
Calvary Chapel of Inverness: Free bagged groceries available from noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays at 960 S. U.S. 41. 352-726-1480. Calvary Church is an equal opportunity provider.
Calvary Church: 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, 2728 E. Harley St., Inverness. Photo ID and proof of Citrus County residency are required. Visitors can receive food once per month. Calvary Church is an equal opportunity provider.
Citrus County Family Resource Center: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (holiday hours vary), 3660 N. Carl G. Rose Highway, Hernando. For information, call 352-344-1001.
Citrus United Basket (CUB): 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1201 Parkside Ave., Inverness, to assist Citrus County residents facing temporary hardship. Call 352-344-2242 or go online to citrusunitedbasket.org.
Daystar Life Center: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding holidays), 6751 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River. 352-795-8668. Food for dogs and cats may also be available. Other assistance available. A community service resource.
First Baptist Church of Crystal River: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 5 to 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month, 700 N. Citrus Ave. Call 352-795-3367.
First Baptist Church of Homosassa Life Care Center: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays for bread distribution at 10540 W. Yulee Drive, Homosassa. Homosassa residents may receive a bag of canned and dry goods once a month. Call 352-628-3858.
Floral City First Baptist Church: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Thursday monthly. Proof of residency required.
Helping Hands Our Lady of Fatima: 604 U.S. 41 S. in Inverness offers an outreach program to help those in need, supported by their thrift store. Those who qualify are assisted with utilities every four months, prescriptions every three months, clothing every three months and food every two months.
To qualify for the outreach program, bring a current picture ID, proof of residence, Social Security cards for all household members, proof of income (pay stubs, tax forms, SSI statement, etc.), car payment and car insurance to an intake meeting.
The thrift store is accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday of slightly used clothing, household items, furniture in good shape (no mattresses), food (not outdated) and personal hygiene items.
The food pantry is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 604 U.S. 41 S., Inverness. Call 352-726-1707. The food pantry provides nonperishable foods for people facing temporary hardship who live in Inverness, Floral City and Hernando. Emergency assistance for utility shut-offs and some prescriptions. Some restrictions apply. Photo ID with current address required.
Homosassa First United Methodist Church: Bread of Life Pantry – 8 to 11 a.m. Thursdays in fellowship hall. Bag of groceries with bread, meat and produce available for Homosassa residents once a month. Call 352-628-4083.
North Oak Church: Food and non-food items are available on the fourth Saturday of every month at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs, from 10 a.m. until noon. These two ministries are open to anyone who has a need and there is no charge.
Enter the church property from North Citrus Springs Boulevard and a supply of paper products, detergents, personal items and more will be brought to your car. Drive around, following the driveway, and food items will also be brought to the vehicle. Then, exit onto North Elkcam Boulevard.
Items vary based on availability while supplies last. More information on the website: northoakbc.org.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church: 10 to 11 a.m. the third Tuesday monthly, 6 Roosevelt Blvd. Call 352-746-2144.
Red Level Baptist Church: Living Bread Food Pantry at Red Level Baptist Church has a food distribution from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. the last Wednesday, and from 3 to 5 p.m. the second Sunday each month for anyone who is in need of food in the community. The church also has toiletries and clothing. Items will be distributed at the Red Level Baptist Church parking lot, 11025 W. Dunnellon Road, Crystal River, 1 mile off U.S. 19 on West Dunnellon Road (County Road 488). Those in need of emergency assistance at other times may call the church at 352-795-2086. Visit redlevelchurch.com.
Rivers of Life Restoration Ministry Inc.: operates the Seven Loaves Food and Clothing Pantry at Helping Hands Thrifty Treasures, 9699 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River. The free-to-all Food Pantry is now open from noon to 3 p.m. every Tuesday. Call 863-666-4129 for information.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church: Food Pantry is now the first four Wednesdays of the month from 3 to 4 p.m. in the parish hall (never on fifth Wednesday), 9870 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River. Registration and ID are required. For information, call 352-795-2176, ext. 101. Free served meals and giveaways are canceled until further notice.
St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church: hosts a food pantry from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 114 N. Osceola Ave. in downtown Inverness. The food pantry offers canned, dried and frozen foods to anyone in need in Citrus County. For information, call 352-726-3153.
St. Thomas the Apostle Church: The St. Vincent de Paul Society food Pantry is open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is on U.S. 19, approximately 1/2 mile south of the Cardinal Street intersection. The pantry provides bagged canned goods, nonperishable food items and food staples for people facing temporary hardship and living within parish boundaries. To be eligible, clients must present a photo ID. Call 352-628-3366. Emergency help with utility shut-offs, prescriptions and other emergency services are provided. Volunteers are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
St. Timothy Lutheran Church and Life Tree Church: provide a food pantry from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at Life Tree Church at 1501 SE U.S. 19, Crystal River. Call 352-403-1498.
Serving our Savior (SOS): 7:30-9:30 a.m. from May to October, 8 to 10 a.m. from November-April, every Thursday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 439 E. Norvell Bryant Highway, Hernando. This is a drive-thru food pantry. Clients are allowed to come every other week. SOS is an equal opportunity provider. Email sos4food@gmail.com.
Suncoast Baptist Church: food pantry open for bread distribution from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays, and the second Wednesday monthly is distribution of bread and vegetables from 7 to 9 a.m. at 5310 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa Springs. Open to Homosassa residents only. For information, call 352-621-3008 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday or Wednesday and ask for Clara.
The Citrus County Veterans Coalition: food pantry, for veterans and their families, operates from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and the first and third Thursdays (excluding holidays) at 1039 N. Paul St. in Inverness. The pantry offers a variety of dry, canned and frozen goods (cereals, rice, canned vegetables, soups and meats) for veterans in need. For food assistance, call 352-400-8952 or ask a volunteer during food pantry hours.
The First Lutheran Church of Inverness: Food Pantry is open to all from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. For information, call 352-726-1637.
FREE MEALS
Calvary Chapel of Inverness: hosts a soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday, at 960 S. U.S. 41. All are welcome. The meal includes soup, bread and dessert. Call 352-726-1480.
Community Centers: Free hot meals are available Monday through Friday for clients ages 60-plus at the following community centers. Call to reserve your first meal as a visitor: Central Citrus Community Center at 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court in Lecanto (352-527-5993); West Citrus Community Center at 8940 W. Veterans Drive in Homosassa (352-795-3831); East Citrus Community Center at 9907 E. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Inverness (352-344-9666); and at the historic Hernando School on the corner of Florida Avenue and Parsons Point Road.
First Presbyterian Church of Inverness: The Men’s Fellowship will be providing a free breakfast for all homeless, EMTs, firefighters, police and the local community at First Presbyterian Church of Inverness, 206 Washington Ave., Inverness, from 8-11 a.m. Feb. 18. We will provide pancakes, sausage, coffee, tea, water and, of course, butter and syrup.
Inverness First United Methodist Church: God’s Kitchen will distribute free hot meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, 1140 E. Turner Camp Road. Drive up only. Delivery is available for those who can’t drive. For more information, call 352-726-2522, ext. 0.
Our Father’s Table: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the second, third, fourth and fifth Saturdays monthly at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, one mile west of the Plantation Inn on West Fort Island Trail. Call 352-795-2176.
Peace Lutheran Church: offers a free community meal from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. the third Monday monthly. All ages are welcome. Peace Lutheran Church (“The Church on the Hill”) is at 7201 U.S. 41 S. in Dunnellon (at the corner of U.S. 41 and State Road 40). Call the church at 352-489-5881.
St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church: The Feed My Sheep feeding program at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Inverness is at 11:30 a.m. St. Margaret’s Church is at 114 N. Osceola Ave. in downtown Inverness near the courthouse. Call 352-726-3153.
The Floral City United Methodist Church: has free community breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hilton Hall, 8478 E. Marvin St. For more information or to volunteer, call 352-344-1771.
GIVEAWAYS
Christ Christian Bible Ministry: distributes food at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at 619 NE Second St., Crystal River. Preparations are being made to provide a hot meal once a week. Call 352-513-8065.
El-Shaddai food ministries: “brown bag of food” distribution is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Crystal River Church of God, 2180 W. 12th Ave. Although food is distributed once a week, families are only eligible for food once a month. Call 352-628-9087 or 352-302-9925.
Hernando Seventh-day Adventist Church: 1880 N. Trucks Ave., Hernando, provides food distribution for needy families from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the second Tuesday monthly. Call 352-212-5159.
Fraternal
Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart
1 p.m., third Tuesday
January, March, May, July, September, November
Citrus County Building Alliance
1196 S. Lecanto Hwy.
Lecanto
Curt Ebitz
352-382-3847
American Legion Post 166 – FL
General meeting:
10 a.m., second Saturday
Auxiliary: second Monday
SAL: third Saturday
AL Riders: first Saturday
4520 S. Suncoast Blvd.
Homosassa
Debbie Ballew
727-432-7230
Citrus Eagles No. 3992
6:30 p.m.,
first and third Tuesday
Eagle Club
8733 E. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Inverness
Mike Warnock
352-344-5337
Dunnellon Moose Family Center – Lodge 2308
6:30 p.m.,
first and third Tuesday
Dunnellon Moose Lodge
11890 N. Florida Ave.
Dunnellon
dunnellonmooselodgeand chapter1662.org
Inverness Elks Lodge
No. 2522
7 p.m., second and fourth Tuesday - except July, August and December
3575 E. Lake Place, Hernando
Carole Ingram
352-586-9506
St. Scholastica Knights of Columbus No. 14485
7 p.m., first Wednesday
St. Scholastica Church Hall
4301 W. Homosassa Trail
Lecanto
Ron Kornatowski
352-563-5994
Women of the Moose
Dunnellon Chapter 1662
6:30 p.m., second Monday
Dunnellon Moose Lodge
11890 N. Florida Ave.
Dunnellon
Kimberly Kelly
352-422-3966
dunnellonmooselodge2308 andchapter1662.org
Gardening
Citrus County Extension Center UF/IFAS
10 a.m., third Thursday
Citrus County Extension Center at Government Complex
3650 W. Sovereign Path
Lecanto
Marie Clower
352-212-5517
Citrus Garden Club
9:30 a.m., first Thursday
9 a.m. social
September through May
Whispering Pines Park
Recreation Building
1700 Forest Ave., Inverness
Lesly Smith
307-256-3082
Floral City Garden Club, Inc.
11 a.m., second Friday
September through May
Floral City Community House
8370 E. Orange Ave.
Floral City
Janie Stewart
954-559-5982
Garden Club of Crystal River
1 p.m., second Monday
September through May
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
1070 N. Suncoast Blvd.
Crystal River
Nancy Schneider, president
617-605-2116
Homosassa River
Garden Club
9:30 a.m., third Monday
October through May
First United Methodist
Church of Homosassa
8831 W. Bradshaw St.
Homosassa
Carole Ingram
352-586-9506
homosassarivergardenclub.
Political
Citrus County Republican Executive Committee
6:30 p.m., third Monday
occasional changes
Realtors Association Building
714 S. Scarboro Ave., Lecanto
P.O. Box 924, Lecanto, FL 34460
Mike Moberley
352-302-8064
Democratic Women’s
Club of Citrus County
1 p.m., first Saturday
Lakes Region Library
1511 Druid Rd.
Inverness
JoAnn Messina
352-697-2466
National Rifle Association (NRA)
7789 S. Suncoast Blvd.,
Suite 132
Homosassa
Rick Wehrheim
703-863-6419
Recreation Groups
Beverly Hills Fishing Club
1:30 p.m., third Wednesday
Lions Club
72 Civic Circle
Beverly Hills
Sharon Maxwell
304-237-2573
Citrus County Senior Sports Association/Senior Softball
10 a.m., Tuesday and Wednesday
Bicentennial Park
8145 Bicentennial Park Drive
Crystal River
10 a.m., Thursday
Beverly Hills Park
455 N. Rexford Drive
Beverly Hills
Wally 352-212-0986
Citrus Fishing Club
7 p.m., first Monday
except holidays
American Legion Post 155
6585 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Crystal River
Rod Pavillionis
352-419-5924
Nature Coast Ramblers
P.O. Box 1013
Crystal River, FL 34429-1013
Seniors
Beverly Hills Skillbank, Inc.
Civic Association
Meeting Room
1 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills
Linda Moore, office mgr.
352-746-5001
Citrus County Senior Sports Association/Senior Softball
10 a.m., Tuesday and Wednesday
Bicentennial Park
8145 Bicentennial Park Drive
Crystal River
10 a.m., Thursday
Beverly Hills Park
455 N. Rexford Drive
Beverly Hills
Wally 352-212-0986
Service Clubs
Afro-American Club
of Citrus County
5:30 p.m., first Monday
except holidays
Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA
4127 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy.
Lecanto
Donna Lucas
352-201-4326
Footprints On My Heart
Raynna Hammon
352-601-7516
Friends of Fort Cooper, Inc.
1:30 p.m., first Tuesday
Fort Cooper State Park Rec Hall
3100 S. Old Floral City Road
Inverness
Penny Wilson
352-726-0315
Homosassa Lions
6:30 p.m., first and third Thursday
Lions Clubhouse
3705 S. Indiana Terr.
Homosassa
P.O. Box 1401
Homosassa Springs, FL 34447
Kings Bay Rotary club
Noon, Wednesday
George Washington Carver Community Center
95 Three Sisters Spring Trail
Crystal River
Michael Fisette
352-496-2760
Navy Seabee Veterans
of America, Inc.
10 a.m., third Tuesday
Oysters Restaurant
606 SE U.S. 19
Crystal River
8491 N. Desertrose Terr.
Crystal River, FL 34428
David J. Buchanan
352-564-0378
Pilot club of Crystal River
6 p.m., third Tuesday
American Legion Post 155
6585 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Crystal River
Stephanie Price, president
352-634-4641
Rotary Club of
Central Citrus
7:30 a.m., first, second and third Wednesday
Citrus Memorial Health
Foundation YMCA
4127 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy.
Lecanto
Roger Carlson
352-464-0324
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Homosassa Flotilla
7 p.m., first Tuesday
Homosassa Flotilla Building
7910 Green Acres St.
Homosassa
George Dooris
352-584-2496
VFW Post 4252
6 p.m., third Thursday
VFW Post 4252
3190 N. Carl G. Rose Hwy.
Hernando
Bernard Ruble
324-425-4611
Special
Interest
American Legion
Auxiliary Unit 237
7 p.m., third Tuesday
American Legion Beverly Hills Memorial Post 237
6726 N. Lecanto Hwy.
Beverly Hills
Michelle Cavalieri
352-897-4776
American Legion
Memorial Post 237
7 p.m., fourth Tuesday
6726 N. Lecanto Hwy.
Beverly Hills
Kenneth Cavalieri
352-897-4776
American Legion Riders Post 237
7:30 p.m., first Tuesday
American Legion Post 237
6726 N. Lecanto Hwy.
Beverly Hills
John Roby
352-536-7480
Citrus County
Cracker Quilters
11 a.m., first Wednesday
Pine Ridge Community Center
5690 W. Pine Ridge Blvd.
Beverly Hills
Julia Clapp
650-619-6720
Citrus Stamp Club
Noon, first and third Tuesday
VFW Post 4252
3190 N. Carl G. Rose Hwy.
Hernando
Sheldon Rogg, president
727-364-6897
Female Veterans Network
1 p.m., second Thursday
September through May
Citrus County Resource Center
2804 W. Marc Knighton Court
Ste. 6, Lecanto
Jo Monty
952-239-1027
montys1671@icloud
Florida Sewing Sew-ciety
9:30 a.m., second Monday
Salvation Army
712 S. School Ave.
Lecanto
Dee Cornell
352-527-8229
Music in Medicine Inc.
P.O. Box 2733
Inverness, FL 34451
Sue Silber
352-249-4495
Radiant Ridge
Toastmasters Club 5807
5:15 p.m.,
second and fourth Monday
Central Ridge Library
425 W. Roosevelt Blvd.
Beverly Hills
and Zoom
www.radiantridgetoastmasters
.com
Second Sunday
Sunset Drum Circle
sponsored by
Citrus County Drummers
2 hours before sunset,
second Sunday
Ft. Island Gulf Beach
last picnic shelter
16000 W. Fort Island Trail
Crystal River
Charlotte Key
352-334-8009
Too Far Water
& Natural Resources
6:30 p.m., fourth Thursday
except holidays
Too Far Building
9228 E. Gospel Island Rd.
Inverness
Sandra Koonce
352-634-4216
Wall Street Coffee Club
10 a.m., first Thursday
Citrus Memorial
Health Foundation YMCA
4127 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy.
Lecanto
Amy Barbieri
352-246-6793
Support
Groups
Al-Anon
352-697-0497
Alcoholics Anonymous AA
Meetings held various
hours every day
Go to website for updated, printable meeting schedule:
call hotline 352-621-0599
Beverly Hills Skillbank, Inc.
Civic Association
Meeting Room
1 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills
Linda Moore, office mgr.
352-746-5001
Breast Cancer
Support Group
11:45 a.m., second Friday
Robert Boissoneault
Oncology Institute
522 N. Lecanto Hwy., Lecanto
Wendy Hall
352-527-0106
Citrus Abuse Shelter
Association (CASA)
1100 E. Turner Camp Road
Inverness
352-344-8111
Citrus Colorectal
Cancer Foundation
5400 E. Tenison St.
Inverness
Karen Fisher
352-503-8777
Citrus County
Dementia Friendly America
2244 Hwy. 44 West
Inverness
352-697-2288
Daystar Life Center
of Citrus County
6751 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Crystal River
352-795-8668
Families and Friends
Reaching for the Abilities
(FFRA)
352-637-0692
Floral City Alzheimer’s CarePartners Support Group
10:30 a.m., third Friday
Floral City United
Methodist Church
8480 E. Marvin Street
Floral City
Marcia Beasley
352-726-7740
Food Addicts in Recovery
Anonymous (FA)
Free 12-step recovery program
Footprints On My Heart
3501 E. Viaduct Ln.
Hernando
Raynna Hammon
352-601-7516
Friends of Citrus and the
Nature Coas
8471 W. Periwinkle Lane,
Ste. B, Homosassa Springs
352-249-1470
HPH Hospice
2939 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Lecanto
352-746-5700
Mended Hearts
Support Group
10 a.m., second FridayExcept July and August
Citrus Memorial Hospital
Historic Red Schoolhouse,
Gulf room
502 W. Highland Blvd.
Inverness
Gail Granger
352-795-7742
Narconon
1-877-467-2641
Vehicles
Citrus County Cruisers, Inc.
7 p.m., first Thursday
Elks Lodge
1855 S. Suncoast Blvd.
Homosassa
Cindy Boga 352-212-0246
Citrus Vettes &
Camaros Car Club Inc.
1 p.m., quarterly
Valerie Theatre
207 Courthouse Square
Inverness
Mac McGarry 352-697-0054
Touch of Class
Corvette Club
6:30 p.m., second Monday
Angelotti’s Pizza
130 Heights Ave., Inverness
Neil Kline
352-634-3844
Weight
Control
TOPS
(Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS Inc.
11 a.m., Wednesday
First Christian Church
Grover Cleveland Blvd.
Homosassa
Abbie Riopel
352-212-8550
Weight Watchers
Women’s
Clubs
Altrusa International,
Citrus County
Citrus Hill’s Women’s Club
Citrus Newcomers Club
GFWC Woman’s
Club of Inverness
1 p.m., second Monday
GFWC Clubhouse
1715 Forest Dr.
Inverness
Sandra Koonce
352-634-4216
Sandy Olson
352-423-4547
League of Women Voters
of Citrus County
Oak Village Women’s Club
St. Scholastica Community of Catholic Women
9 a.m. rosary, third Monday
Fr. James Hoge Hall
4301 W. Homosassa Trail
Lecanto
Constance Taylor
352-527-2599
Women of Sugarmill Woods
Yankeetown-Inglis
Woman’s Club
5 56th Street, Yankeetown
352-447-2057
