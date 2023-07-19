Grill safely this summer pic

Plenty of people can be found working their grilling magic year-round. But the vast majority of people do the bulk of their grilling over the summer, when warm temperatures contribute to a relaxed atmosphere that makes outdoor cooking and dining that much more appealing.

The relaxing nature of summer can make it easy to overlook safety, particularly when grilling. However, the right safety measures when cooking over an open flame can prevent home fires and other accidents that can cause injury and even death. In recognition of the many things that can go wrong when grilling, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Fire Administration offer these simple fire safety tips that every grillmaster can keep in mind as summer grilling season hits full swing.

