Dear God,
As I sit down to write this, my 24th annual Thanksgiving psalm, albeit a week late, a song we sing at church is going through my head:
“All my life you have been faithful. All my life you have been so, so good. With every breath that I am able, I will sing of the goodness of God.”
This past year, as well as every year, every day, every moment, you have been faithful and so, so good.
Looking back on this year I can honestly say the majority of my tears have been tears of relief and joy. My prayers have been more of thanksgiving than desperation. My heart has been more at peace, my thoughts less frantic and chaotic.
Lord, you and I have walked together for more than 40 years and you have never left my side or dropped hold of my hand, not ever, not even for a moment.
Thank you, Lord, that you’re the one who does the holding, that you hold this crazy world securely in your hands and that even in the chaos and madness, I don’t have to be afraid.
Fear has always been my go-to place, but you have taught/are still teaching me, showing me that your “perfect love casts out all fear” (1 John 4:18).
I’m fearing less and trusting more because I am loved by you.
Thank you, Lord, for simple pleasures, for the smell of chlorine so clean and pure, for gel pencil eyeliner that doesn’t smudge, for roasted sweet potatoes, espresso chip frozen yogurt and bars of goat milk soap.
Thank you that you restore broken lives, that you can and do take the messes we make and somehow use them for your great purpose and the healing and restoration of others.
You restore individuals and families and communities.
Thank you, Lord, that you don’t give up on people, that no one is too far gone for you to rescue, that you turn “dust into diamonds” and “graves into gardens.”
You restore the years that the locust have eaten (Joel 2:25)
Thank you, Lord, for being a “bulwark never failing,” a fortress, a solid foundation when the world around me feels like it’s about to crumble.
Thank you that you are a stronghold in times of trouble, that nothing is impossible with you, that Jesus never fails.
Thank you, Lord, for cats that use their scratching posts and not my furniture to manicure their claws. This sounds like such a little thing, and it is, but I’m truly thankful.
I’m thankful that you care about everything I care about. I’m thankful for my husband of 47 years, for a job I still love, for a dad who faithfully cares for my mom who can no longer care for herself.
I’m thankful that you do not hold grudges or keep records of wrongs, even though you have every right to.
I’m thankful that your grace is abundant, amazing and free, and always enough, more than enough.
Thank you, Lord, for the grace to see all the beauty you bring to this fallen, blighted world, for your grace and mercy in even the most ungracious and unmerciful places — in my most ungracious and unmerciful places.
All my life you, Lord, have been faithful. All my life you have been so, so good, and I am so, so thankful that you, the Creator of heaven and earth, consider me yours.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
