Garden Club spruces up Veterans' tombstones

It was already 92 degrees on a muggy Friday, Aug. 11, and the heat index was forecast to be 105. Nevertheless, the women of the Homosassa River Garden Club were at the historic Stage Stand Cemetery at 7:30 a.m. weeding, pruning and replacing worn flags on veterans’ tombstones.
“We replaced 60 worn flags,” said Sandy Teubel, coordinator for the club’s efforts for the cemetery. “As we get closer to Veterans Day, we will replace more flags.”
