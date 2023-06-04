With a decorated background of military service and, more recently, fitness, Terrence Clark never had much in the way of writing ambitions.
"I've never been the type to write or do any of those things," Clark said.
Updated: June 4, 2023 @ 5:53 pm
However, the Navy veteran and Citrus County resident since 2008 found himself grappling with a host of emotional struggles. To express and vocalize those emotions, Clark turned to journaling poems.
"I was able to sit and analyze myself inwardly, and out of that, came a writing that was surprising to myself," Clark said.
The result - which Clark called an "out-of-body experience" - was his first book, "Valued Vulnerability of a King." The collection of 30 poems seeks to cover everything from relationships to fatherhood to spirituality.
His own journey with mindfulness and introspection began after Clark gained a significant amount of weight. Coupled with therapy classes, he said he was able to better understand himself and his needs.
"I had to find some help," he said. "Which led me to finding myself and being from a spiritual realm."
Balancing fitness and well-being transferred into his present job, working as a personal trainer for 6 years. His brand, 3Fit, reflects that - its "3" stands for the tenets of soul, mind, and body.
The book aims to process some of the pain he's felt while working through those goals - notably, struggles with his family. Clark was nervous at first for those close to him to read it, knowing he thematically covered interpersonal problems.
"Initially, it was nerve-racking because I was applying my ego to the situation," he said.
However, he received overwhelming support from his circle that did, leading him to believe there was value in publishing it. His poems all try to come to a resolution, Clark said, which was a key goal.
"I want everyone to understand when reading the book that there's always a solution," Clark said.
Clark's book can be found on Amazon, and he plans to release another in the fall.
In the meantime, he hopes readers will find the book as rewarding an experience as he found writing it.
"If only one person reads it and they're able to change themselves, I've done what God wants me to do," he said. "That makes me happy."
Contact Chronicle reporter Aidan Bush at 352-270-1823 or via e-mail at aidan.bush@chronicleonline.com.
