This is what you really come for, right!!?? Fresh-picked full and half flats of local Ferris Groves-grown berries will be available for purchase for you to take home to make your own sweet goodies. Here’s where we can be healthy: Strawberries are one of the best fresh food sources of antioxidants, polyphenols that may help regulate blood sugar and cholesterol; and Vitamin C, among other vitamins and minerals. So, buy some of these superfoods and eat up and feel good about yourself!
Flats may be purchased at the strawberry flats tent next to the shortcake tent. Or for ease in carrying them to your car, flats will also be available at each gate as well as the shuttle bus drop off at the Citrus County Auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.