CC Whole grain breakfast

Raspberry Streusel Muffins.

 Photo courtesy of the American Heart Association

A balanced breakfast can go a long way toward setting you up for success each day and on a path to healthier eating overall. In fact, you can level up the nutritional value of "the most important meal of the day" by gaining a better understanding of whole grains and their importance as part of heart-healthy diets.

Whole grains - like the sorghum flour used to provide the mild, nutty flavor in these Raspberry Streusel Muffins - are rich sources of dietary fiber, may improve blood cholesterol levels and provide nutrients that help the body form new cells, regulate the thyroid and maintain a healthy immune system. These flavorful muffins and other heart-healthy recipes that use whole grain sorghum as a key ingredient can be part of an overall healthy diet as recommended by the American Heart Association's Healthy for Good initiative, supported by the Sorghum Checkoff.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Submit Your Recipe

Citrus County is filled with great home cooks and we know you would love to share your recipes with our readers. Please click "Submit Your Recipe " to send us your recipes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.