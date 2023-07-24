CC Flying Unicorn pie

Turn a store-bought or homemade pie into an artistic masterpiece with these directions for Flying Unicorn Pie from "Pies are Awesome: The Definitive Pie Art Book" (Quarto) by Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin.

 Family Features

Pumpkin spice may be all the rage in October and November, but it's all about apples in the early weeks of fall.

Visiting a local orchard to hand-pick apples is an entertaining way to spend an afternoon with young or old, and it's a great opportunity to gather ingredients for apple pie.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Submit Your Recipe

Citrus County is filled with great home cooks and we know you would love to share your recipes with our readers. Please click "Submit Your Recipe " to send us your recipes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.