Soups and stews are staples of winter. Such dishes might be hearty, but they often feature noodles, potatoes or other starches, which can be irritating for those with irritable bowel conditions or sensitivities to FODMAP ingredients.
But that doesn't mean individuals with such sensitivities must avoid soup entirely. This recipe for Ginger Miso Chicken Soup from "The Complete IBS Diet Plan" (Rockridge Press) by Amanda Foote is filling even without the heavy carbohydrates.
Ginger Miso Chicken Soup
Serves 4
1 tablespoon garlic oil
2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs
6 cups poultry broth (see below)
1/4 cup red miso
4 cups chopped bok choy
4 large eggs
In a large, deep pot, heat the oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the ginger and chicken thighs, browning the chicken for 3 to 5 minutes per side.
Add the broth and miso to the pot, then cover and cook over medium-low heat for 30 minutes.
Remove the chicken from the pot and transfer it to a cutting board. Shred the chicken with 2 forks.
Return the chicken to the pot and stir it into the soup.
Add the bok choy and cook for 5 minutes. Crack the eggs into the soup and stir constantly so the egg cooks in ribbons. The eggs will cook quickly.
