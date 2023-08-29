AP2362779103067237

The online collection of 76 cookbooks spans 1798-1922, with volumes selected to represent cultural trends. Accompanying the digital cookbook collection are photos of historical cooking implements that would have been used in home kitchens.

Anyone who has ever visited a living history museum and enjoyed nibbling on historically accurate foods prepared by costume-clad cooks around a hearth have a cookbook collection at Michigan State University (MSU) to thank.

Twenty years ago, accessing authentic American cookbooks from the 18th and early 19th centuries was almost impossible without traveling to a library and donning nitrile gloves. Then, a small team at MSU using newly created technology changed all that.

