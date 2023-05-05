Experience the authentic Crystal River, including mouth-watering locally sourced entrees, specialty cocktails, delectable desserts, entertainment, and a Sunday brunch – all in a bright, beautiful setting with

dazzling views of waterways and wildlife. Experience The West 82o Bar and Grill at the Plantation on Crystal River.

Maria Hilton, the Executive Chef at West 82o Bar and Grill has crafted a menu that features fresh local seafood, hand-cut steaks, and farm-to-table fare. For breakfast, lunch, and dinner, entrees are prepared using the finest natural ingredients.

Chef Hilton earned a bachelor’s degree at St. Leo University. Her passion for culinary arts has been a lifelong pursuit, and she has worked in the restaurant and food service industry for most of her career. She even worked in a butchery where she gained invaluable knowledge about beef! “I have a fervor for learning more about food and different cooking styles,” she said.

As an Executive Chef, Maria is committed to delivering exceptional dining experiences to her guests. “I take great pride in creating innovative and delectable dishes that showcase the freshest ingredients available,” she said.

Start with the breakfast buffet - An array of pastries, muffins, seasonal fruit, scrambled eggs, home fried potatoes, southern cheese grits, biscuits and gravy, bacon and sausage, coffee, and fresh Florida orange juice. Lunch offers a variety of appetizers, salads, and handhelds, featuring peel ‘n eat shrimp, fish tacos, and a grouper sandwich.

Fresh caught, wild seafood is among the top selection on the dinner menu, but West 82o has something for everyone. The Kings Bay Platter featuring shrimp, scallops, and red domestic grouper with hushpuppies and house vegetables is one of the most popular dinner choices. Another is their famous Yankeetown Shrimp and Grits, with fresh Gulf shrimp, Andouille sausage, peppers, mushrooms over cheesy gouda grits with Atchafalaya Sauce. Other dinner specialties include shecrab soup, Certified Angus beef Filet Mignon or New York Strip, chicken pasta, and fettucine Alfredo. Soups and salad dressings are made in-house, as are the Crystal River Crab Cakes.

Don’t forget dessert! West 82o offers a daily chef’s choice dessert list that usually includes its popular key lime pie and Crème Brulee.

For a special occasion or just because, try West 82o’s Sunday Brunch. Offered from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., it includes a prime rib carving station, a cooked to order omelet station, and hot and cold brunch offerings.

Out fishing or scalloping? Dock your boat at the Plantation and bring us your fresh catch. West 82o will prepare it for you and serve you and your family a flawless meal.

Enhance your West 82o experience with a signature cocktail, such as a “Plantation Punch,” which includes several different rums and fruit juices, available in a 16 oz. glass, a 32 oz. bucket, or a pitcher. A wide variety of Specialty Martinis are also offered – try a Salt Chocolate or Espresso Martini.

Drink specials during the week feature Sangria Mondays, Tequila Tuesdays, and Thirsty Thursdays. West 82o also offers a variety of beer and wine.

Thursday night entertainment features local legend Louie Fortunato singing popular hits, older tunes, country, and other songs.

“My team and I are dedicated to providing unparalleled service and ensuring that every guest leaves with a memorable experience,” said Chef Hilton.

We are located at: 9301West Fort Island Trail Crystal River, Florida 34429. We are open seven days a week from sunrise to after sunset. (Reservations required during scalloping season. Call 352-795-4211)

Chef Maria Hilton will be presenting her culinary talents to customers at Plantation on Crystal River with a variety of seafood options. Some of those include blackened grouper, stuff Florida rock lobster, shrimp po boy and bacon-wrapped shrimp skewers. Meals are freshly prepared and cooked-to-order. Home-made Key lime pie tops off a traditional Florida meal with the perfect mix of sweet and tart tastes.