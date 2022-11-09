Florida, US (34429)

Today

Windy early with showers becoming likely this afternoon. High 71F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Periods of rain and becoming windy. Rain may be heavy late. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.