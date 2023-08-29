Editor's note: Gloria is taking a deserved late-summer break. Her column will return next week with a special family guest writer and then Gloria will return.
She thanks readers for their well-wishes and encouragement.
Updated: August 29, 2023 @ 2:36 pm
Meanwhile, enjoy this recipe from the Amish Cook archives, perfect and refreshing for a hot late-summer day!
Summer Melon Salad
1 container of strawberries
2 containers of blackberries
1 half cantaloupe melon
1 half watermelon
1 half of honey dew melon
1 half of canary melon
1 half of a pineapple
Wash all the fruit that needs it. Use an ice cream scoop to scoop out balls of melon or cut it and chop it. Put all the fruit into one big bowl. Mix thoroughly. Serve and enjoy!
Gloria Yoder is a young Amish mother, writer and homemaker in rural Illinois. Readers with culinary or culture questions or stories to share may write Gloria directly at: Gloria Yoder, 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427.
