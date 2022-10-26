Amish Spellbinder Cookies are popular as a carry-in cookie to Amish church services, but the origin of the name is unclear.
This post, by the way, was originally written almost 12 years ago and I am just repurposing it. So rather than rewrite a post 100 percent from scratch, I figure I’ll keep a lot of it. Somehow in the original post I made the leap from talking about spellbinding to photographing the Amish. It’s a weak link, but let’s work with it.
Here’s what I wrote way back when:
By the way, a side note, speaking of spellbinding, you can get some spellbinding photos in Amish country, but you want to be respectful.
Over 20 years ago when I first start studying and spending time with the Amish there was one main rule outsiders had to embrace: whatever you do, do NOT photograph them. I even heard stories about some Amish who had angrily grabbed the cameras of outsiders and run over them with their buggy.
Sheesh, that made me think twice about taking out my point-and-shoot camera that I got free with my Time magazine. You know, the kind of camera that actually took old film that used to be sold in rolls?
I’m not sure if any cameras were ever actually run over by buggies, it could have been a “rural legend.” But clearly, most Amish were very opposed to photography.
Today, it’s more complicated. Not all Amish interpret Exodus as constituting a prohibition on photographs. To be sure, many Old Order Amish and Mennonites still very much object to being photographed. Others, however, say “well, if you catch us in a documentary type photograph ... it’s OK, just as long as we aren’t posing.”
If they are out baling hay, for instance, or putting up a barn. The posing is viewed as vain or frivolous and perhaps a more blatant violation of Exodus. And still other Amish have no qualms about being photographed, they just don’t want to be photographed for fear of being ostracized by others who don’t feel the same way.
So where does this leave the visitor to Amish country?
My advice remains: Don’t photograph them and that is based more on common courtesy than theology. Would you want someone photographing you out hanging wash? Or your children playing? The answer is probably – if you are like me – no.
Now, I do think it is perfectly permissible to ask if it’s OK to get a photo if you already have a rapport with an Amish friend. I just think sometimes even asking puts pressure on an Amish person. So follow the “golden rule” and use your own judgment and I think you’ll be fine. Personally, I think photographing a buggy from behind is probably okay.
Meanwhile, back to these Amish Spellbinder Cookies. These are a simple, delicious cookie that seem perfect for Halloween (because of the name).
A blogger on another website said of the Amish Spellbinder cookies: “These cookies truly are spellbinding. They are good on their own, but once you add the icing, they are simply amazing!”
Very basic ingredients, which is a hallmark of Amish baking. A really creative Amish cook can do a lot with a little!
Mix everything together well. You can use an electric mixer or an old-fashioned wooden spoon.
Make into balls, about the size of a walnut, depending on the size you like your cookies.
Amish Spellbinder Cookies
4 cups brown sugar
4 cups shortening
4 eggs
4 teaspoon vanilla
4 teaspoon baking soda
6 teaspoons baking powder
4 cups oatmeal
4 cups coconut (optional)
2 cups chopped nuts (optional)
6 cups flour
2 cups crushed corn flakes
Glaze:
1/2 cup margarine
4 cups powdered sugar
4 tablespoons hot water
4 teaspoons vanilla
In a large bowl, mix all of the ingredients except corn flakes. Mix until completely combined. Refrigerate for 1 hour or set overnight.
Form balls and roll in crushed cornflakes.
Press cookie down. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 – 12 minutes.
Glaze: Mix glaze ingredients and then spread onto cooled cookies.
Gloria Yoder is a young Amish mother, writer and homemaker in rural Illinois. Readers with culinary or culture questions or stories to share may write Gloria directly at: Gloria Yoder, 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427.
