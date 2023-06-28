The Fourth of July may not be governed by official rules mandating celebrants attend a backyard barbecue before being awed by a nighttime fireworks display, but each of those things features prominently in many Independence Day celebrations.
Fireworks are best left to the professionals, but anyone can master the art of grilling delicious burgers and hot dogs. Traditional burgers are made with ground beef. However, curious grill masters can explore the many ways to experiment with burgers without sacrificing flavor.
This recipe for Venison Burgers from "Texas Favorites" (Gibbs Smith) by Jon Bonnell utilizes venison and pork in lieu of beef. The result is a mouthwatering burger worthy of inclusion in any Fourth of July festivities.
Venison Burgers
Serves 8
2 pounds venison meat
1/2 pound pork shoulder
1/2 pound slab bacon
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
Pinch of cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons hot sauce
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Optional toppings
Bacon
Cheddar cheese
Guacamole
Clean the venison well and remove any fat or connective tissue. Cut the venison, pork shoulder and bacon into large chunks.
Combine all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl and let marinate for 1 hour in the refrigerator.
Grind everything together using the small plate on your grinder. Form into burger patties by hand, and grill or pan-sear. Cook to medium (135 degrees internal temperature), then remove from the grill and top with your favorite cheese or burger toppings.
