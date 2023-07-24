Soaking up some sun and sharing a meal with family and friends brings people together, especially when favorite recipes are on the table. Whether there's a cause for celebration or a gathering of loved ones is simply overdue, serving up delicious dishes is a sure bet to get everyone involved.
These flavorful Mexinut Dip and Asian Peanut Slaw recipes are ideal snacks and sides for the whole family. Leaning into a versatile ingredient like peanuts, which make these dishes possible, can take your gatherings to the next level. They complement a wide range of recipes from appetizers and snacks to main courses and desserts.
Plus, they contain 26% protein and fulfill approximately 30% of a 4-6-year-old's and 26% of a 7-10-year-old's recommended daily allowance per serving, making them a kid-favorite source of energy. They contain six essential vitamins - vitamin E, folate, riboflavin, thiamin, niacin and vitamin B6 - and seven essential minerals - phosphorus, iron, magnesium, potassium, zinc, copper and calcium.
Often referred to as "nutrition in a nutshell," there's a good chance your peanut supply came from the United States' leading grower: Georgia. With approximately 4,000 active peanut farmers, the state produces 52% of the country's peanuts.
Mexinut Dip
Recipe courtesy of the Georgia Peanut Commission
Yield: 4 cups
1 can (11 1/2 ounces) condensed bean with bacon soup
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 can (10 ounces) tomatoes and green chiles
2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
1 tablespoon hot chili powder
1/2 cup peanut butter
Corn chips or crackers
In 2-quart microwave-safe container, combine soup, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and green chiles, onion, chili powder and peanut butter. Cover with glass or plastic lid.
Microwave on high 2 1/2 minutes; stir. Microwave 2 1/2 minutes, or until cheese is melted.
Stir before serving with corn chips or crackers.
Asian Peanut Slaw
Recipe courtesy of the Georgia Peanut Commission
1 can (11 ounces) mandarin oranges
1/4 cup Asian sesame dressing
2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1/2 cup coarsely chopped dry roasted peanuts
1 bag (16 ounces) three-colored deli slaw mix
Chow mein noodles
Drain juice from mandarin oranges into mixing bowl and reserve oranges.
In bowl with juice, add dressing, peanut butter and red pepper; whisk until well blended. Add peanuts, oranges and coleslaw mix; toss until thoroughly coated.
