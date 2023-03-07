Potatoes are America's favorite vegetable, and it's easy to see why. They're delicious, nutritious and affordable. But with so many options, deciding how to eat them can be tough. So why don't you let your astrological sign guide you to the spuds you'll love the most?
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Fire sign Aries loves spicy Cajun fries. Aries also rules energy levels, which means they know complex carbs like potatoes are our brain's primary fuel and a key source of energy for our muscles.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Dependable Taurus craves the comfort of potatoes au gratin and splurges on the finest Gruyère cheese. As an earth sign, they know that potatoes are good for the planet, producing the most food with the least amount of water of any major crop.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Social butterfly Gemini has a killer potato salad recipe they love to share at parties. Naturally curious, Gemini appreciates the fun fact that potatoes have 3 grams of plant-based protein, more than any other commonly eaten vegetables except for dried beans.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Traditional, nostalgic Cancer is all about mashed potatoes, which bring back happy memories of family meals. Cancer also rules the stomach, so they love that the resistant starch in potatoes is beneficial for gut bacteria.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Leo prefers the dramatic shape of the Hasselback potato, which brings flare to any plate. As the ruler of the heart, Leo also knows that skin-on potatoes rank highest in potassium among the 20 top-selling fruits and vegetables, which research suggests may reduce the risk of stroke and help maintain lower blood pressure.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Practical Virgo uses their own no-fail technique to roast enough potatoes for dinner plus more left over for bowls and burritos later in the week. Virgo also knows potatoes count toward the 2-3 servings of vegetables they meticulously eat daily.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Symmetry-loving Libra appreciates the two matching halves of a baked potato sliced down the middle, but the number of potential topping choices can leave them feeling a bit indecisive! The Libra scales can also measure that a medium (5.3-ounce) skin-on potato provides nearly one-third of our daily Vitamin C.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Scorpio has the patience to make the viral sensation 15-hour potato, which, like them, is crispy on the outside but soft on the inside. Made of tough stuff, Scorpio also likes that a medium, skin-on potato has 7% of their daily fiber.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Avid traveler Sagittarius is fond of Niçoise salad, with every bite of potatoes and tuna transporting them to the south of France. Since they're always on the go, Sagittarius knows studies indicate potatoes may stave off hunger better than other sides like pasta, rice and bread.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Ambitious Capricorn needs delicious, nutritious fuel to start their busy day, which is why they love hashbrowns. Ever budget-conscious, Capricorn also likes that potatoes deliver more nutrients per penny than most other vegetables.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Nonconformist Aquarius isn't content with a standard potato dish, instead preferring gnocchi paired with a bold sauce. They also like sharing the surprising fact that a medium skin-on potato has as much iron as a large egg or serving of roasted skin-on chicken (3 oz.).
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 21)
Water sign Pisces loves the soothing warmth of potato soup, which they never make the same way twice, but always make enough to share with friends. Open to swimming in new directions, Pisces appreciates that potatoes are featured in some of the most healthy and popular diets, including Mediterranean, DASH and Flexitarian.
