A recipe for Chicken Under a Brick. This recipe is fast and easy and will add some victory points to your cooking game. It is gluten free, sugar free, dairy free and low fat.

Everyone knows that one Brick and one Lumber make a road in the game Catan. But what about two bricks and four chicken thighs?

That's the beginning of an amazingly delicious yet simple main dish inspired by the board game Catan. It's included in the new "Catan: The Official Cookbook." The recipe asks for just boneless, skin-on chicken thighs, olive oil, lemons, and salt and pepper.

