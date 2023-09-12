Everyone knows that one Brick and one Lumber make a road in the game Catan. But what about two bricks and four chicken thighs?
That's the beginning of an amazingly delicious yet simple main dish inspired by the board game Catan. It's included in the new "Catan: The Official Cookbook." The recipe asks for just boneless, skin-on chicken thighs, olive oil, lemons, and salt and pepper.
Add a lemon, oven, and aluminum foil, and you're all set. This recipe is fast and easy, and will add some victory points to your cooking game. It is gluten-free, sugar-free, dairy-free and low-fat.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The trick is to get the pan hot and place the chicken skin-side down, and then place the lemons cut-side down into the pan. Immediately top the chicken with the bricks or, if you don't have any, a second cast-iron skillet.
Chicken Under a Brick
Serves: 4
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Serves: 4
4 boneless, skin-on chicken thighs (ask your butcher to remove the bones for you)
Extra-virgin olive oil, for coating
2 lemons, halved
Sea salt, to taste
Freshly ground pepper, to taste
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Wrap two bricks in aluminum foil.
Season the chicken on all sides with salt and pepper.
Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat for about 2 to 3 minutes, or until very hot. Add enough olive oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Place the chicken skin-side down into the hot pan and place the lemons cut-side down into the pan. Immediately top the chicken with the bricks or, if you don't have any, a second cast-iron skillet.
Carefully transfer the pan to the oven (oven mitts will be very helpful here).
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked to an internal temperature of 155 degrees (it will continue to cook after being removed from the oven).
Transfer the chicken to a serving platter and squeeze the roasted lemon halves over it.
From "Catan: The Official Cookbook." Copyright 2023 by CATAN GmbH. Published by Ulysses Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.