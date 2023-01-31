For all those who love Japanese food, try the new restaurant Naha in Crystal River. They serve sushi, hibachi meals and ramen dishes, plus salads and appetizers along with many other choices on their menu.
Naha has been open for the past four months. It’s located where Mama Sally’s once was at 2010 U.S. 19 SE, in unit 1.
“The name Naha is named for a Japanese island between Japan and China,” said Lorraine Vose, restaurant manager. “The restaurant has three owners — Ace Jiang, Alan Jiang and May Chen,” said Vose.
Food creations are by Ace and Alan, while May is “the brains of the restaurant,” Vose said.
Besides being busy with lunch and dinner, they are extremely busy with take-out orders. The restaurant serves beer and wine.
Naha offers special sushi rolls. They have 17 different raw choices with a variety of ingredients both spicy and non-spicy. Also on the menu are Naha Special Rolls cooked with a dozen different choices.
They also have Green Ginger Salad, Seaweed Salad, Avocado Salad, Crabmeat Salad (spicy or non-spicy), Tuna/Salmon Avocado Salad, regular Avocado Salad and Poke Salad.
Kitchen hibachi is served with two pieces of shrimp, vegetables and fried rice. Choices of vegetable, shrimp, chicken, salmon, steak, scallop or lobster range in price from $12 to $32.
Teriyaki dinners are also offered, as well as Hibachi Combinations.
They serve five different kinds of ramen soups and also serve three different types of stir-fried noodles with meat and five variations of fried rice selections with meat or vegetables.
Naha also serves a large variety on their lunch menu with varying prices.
Naha offers a wide selection of kitchen appetizers as well as numerous others such as a sushi five-piece appetizer, a Mango Salmon Tartare, Yellowtail Jalapeno, Sushi Pizza, Dinosaur Egg, Miso Tuna Tataki and several others.
There’s even an octopus appetizer called “Tako Su” and a baby octopus appetizer among others.
Sushi/sashimi ala carte is also on the menu with numerous selections of items.
“Word of mouth,” Vose said, makes all their sushi rolls/hand rolls popular.
Sushi entrees are plentiful with 11 different choices.
They also serve soups such as Clear Mushroom Soup, Miso Soup. Dumpling Soup, Seafood Soup, and Tom Yum Soup.
“We are open seven days a week,” said Vose. “Reservations are appreciated,” she added.
The hours are from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Phone 352-794-3776.
