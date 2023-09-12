Rally the family together to make and eat these bite-sized versions of corn dogs for an enjoyable, kid-friendly activity and snack. Parents will enjoy them, too, because they’re easy to make, easy to eat and clean up is a snap.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
1 package all-beef bun-length hot dogs 1/2 teaspoon baking powder 3 tablespoons Dijon Mustard
Heat oven 375 degrees. Prepare muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.
Cut each hot dog into six pieces.
In large bowl, whisk flour, cornmeal, sugar, salt and baking powder.
In medium bowl, whisk melted butter, milk, sour cream and eggs. Combine butter mixture with flour mixture.
Fill each muffin cavity halfway with batter. Place one hot dog piece in center of each cavity.
Bake 14-16 minutes. Cool completely.
To make dipping sauce: In small bowl, stir sour cream, mustard and honey. Serve with corn dogs.
Recipe adapted from Wilton.
Citrus County is filled with great home cooks and we know you would love to share your recipes with our readers. Please click "Submit Your Recipe " to send us your recipes.
Submit Your Recipe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.