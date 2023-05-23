Food-MilkStreet-Creamy Asparagus Pasta

Creamy Asparagus Pasta.

 Milk Street via Associated Press

In a great meal, textural contrast is as important as flavor. Incorporating creamy, crispy and chewy into one dish is idea.

This lively springtime pasta from the cooks at Christopher Kimball's Milk Street shows it can be as simple as cooking asparagus in two batches. After finely chopping asparagus in a food processor, half is sautéed until tender and half is added later to preserve its crisp texture. A cup of cream and some starchy cooking water binds the asparagus into a silky sauce that coats chewy, al dente pasta. A sprinkle of lemon zest and a squeeze of lemon juice at the table brighten the flavors.

