Bologna sandwiches may be the easiest kid's school lunch, but it's not difficult to prepare brown-bag meals that parents can appreciate too. These chicken cutlet, pasta salad and chicken salad recipes come together with flavor-boosting ingredients in just about 30 minutes.

Thin breaded chicken cutlets fry up in minutes and are terrific made into sandwiches or served with any of the easy dipping sauces listed below. To boost their flavor, mix whatever spice blend you have on hand into the breading before coating the chicken.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Submit Your Recipe

Citrus County is filled with great home cooks and we know you would love to share your recipes with our readers. Please click "Submit Your Recipe " to send us your recipes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.