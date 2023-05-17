Food-MilkStreet-Spicy Pork and Oyster Sauce Noodles

A recipe for spicy pork and oyster sauce noodles. (Milk Street via AP)

 Milk Street via Associated Press

With bold, exciting flavors and fast cooking, savory Asian noodles are ideal for weeknight meals. But what happens if all you have in the pantry is spaghetti?

No problem. The cooks at Christopher Kimball's Milk Street say Italian noodles can make a good stand-in for Asian noodles if that's what you have. It won't be traditional, but with the right heavy-hitting pantry staples, you can strike the same balance of sweet, savory, salty and umami.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Submit Your Recipe

Citrus County is filled with great home cooks and we know you would love to share your recipes with our readers. Please click "Submit Your Recipe " to send us your recipes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.