CC Milk Street baked eggs

Baked Eggs with Potatoes and Spinach.

 Milk Street via Associated Press

With the holidays come holiday guests, and the challenge of making breakfast for a crowd. We make this easy by drawing on Mediterranean traditions for baked eggs. Even after the meal has cooled, it remains delicious for those coming to the table a bit later.

In this recipe from our book “Tuesday Nights Mediterranean,” which features weeknight-friendly meals from the region, we take inspiration from a frittata-like dish from “At Elizabeth David’s Table,” by Elizabeth David. She calls the preparation a “tian,” a French Provençal term that refers to a shallow round earthenware vessel, as well as the dishes baked in it.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Submit Your Recipe

Citrus County is filled with great home cooks and we know you would love to share your recipes with our readers. Please click "Submit Your Recipe " to send us your recipes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.