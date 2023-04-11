People often turn to lighter fare when the weather warms because a dense, hot meal can contribute to feeling sluggish or overheated when the mercury has risen.
In addition to sandwiches and platters of finger foods, salads can be refreshing on warm days. They also tend to be less calorie-dense and healthier than other offerings.
This recipe for Mediterranean Salad, courtesy of The American Heart Association, is full of vegetables and beans and fits with a heart-friendly diet. It's filling and delicious any time of the day or year.
Mediterranean Salad
Serves 4
1 medium head lettuce (green leaf, red leaf or romaine), cut into thin strips
1 medium cucumber, chopped
1/2 cup tomatoes, chopped
1 15.5-ounce can no-salt-added chickpeas, rinsed and drained
1/2 medium red onion, finely sliced
1/2 cup crumbled fat-free or low-fat feta cheese, or 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar or 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon pepper
In a large bowl, gently toss the lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, chickpeas, onion and feta. In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, garlic powder and pepper. Pour the dressing over the salad, tossing to combine.
