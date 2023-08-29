CC Cauliflower piccatta

Making the transition to a vegetarian lifestyle can be made easier by doing it gradually and investigating foods that can substitute for meat in popular recipes.

 METROCREATIVE

People embrace vegetarian diets for a multitude of reasons. As of 2022, around 22 percent of the world's population are vegetarians, according to research by Cook Unity. In addition, NSF, a global public health organization, says 88 percent of food manufacturers expect a surge in plant-based product demand in the years to come.

Making the transition to a vegetarian lifestyle can be made easier by doing it gradually and investigating foods that can substitute for meat in popular recipes. Pretty much anything can be made with plant-based ingredients, including burgers. Here are some plant-based options to include in vegetarian dining.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Submit Your Recipe

Citrus County is filled with great home cooks and we know you would love to share your recipes with our readers. Please click "Submit Your Recipe " to send us your recipes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.