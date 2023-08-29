People embrace vegetarian diets for a multitude of reasons. As of 2022, around 22 percent of the world's population are vegetarians, according to research by Cook Unity. In addition, NSF, a global public health organization, says 88 percent of food manufacturers expect a surge in plant-based product demand in the years to come.
Making the transition to a vegetarian lifestyle can be made easier by doing it gradually and investigating foods that can substitute for meat in popular recipes. Pretty much anything can be made with plant-based ingredients, including burgers. Here are some plant-based options to include in vegetarian dining.
Mushrooms
Mushrooms can add a meaty taste because they are rich and earthy. Mushrooms also are flavorful and filling. Mushrooms can be the main ingredient in stroganoff or ground up to make burger meat.
Tofu/Tempeh
Tofu is a popular meat substitute. This soy-based protein comes in different firmness levels, and it takes on the flavor of sauces and accompanying ingredients. Tofu can be used in stir-fries, smoothies, tacos, and more. Tempeh is a tofu-like item made from fermented soybeans.
Seitan
People who avoid soy can consider seitan, which is a vital wheat gluten product. It has a texture similar to chicken and takes on seasonings and spices well. Try marinating and grilling seitan as you would other meats.
Beans
Part of the legume family, beans are high in fiber as well as vitamins and minerals. Beans can be used as a substitute for ground meat in chili or quesadillas.
Chickpeas
Another legume, chickpeas offer more protein than many other legumes. They can be added to salads, or whipped into hummus as an alternative to salad dressings and mayonnaise. Chickpeas also can be mashed and formed into balls for falafel, or baked or fried as tasty snacks.
Jackfruit
Fans of pulled pork can give jackfruit a try. This tropical fruit mimics the texture of barbecue. It's almost impossible to tell the difference when the fruit is slathered in sauce.
Lentils
Lentils are a staple in plant-based diets. They are packed with protein and boast an earthy texture.
Eggplant
Eggplant is versatile and has a rich, meaty flavor profile. It can replace meat in burgers or be mashed into meatballs.
Cauliflower
From crusts to rice substitutes, cauliflower is revolutionizing various normally starch-based dishes. However, when cooked the right way, cauliflower also can be used in lieu of meat in dishes.
If cauliflower piques your interest, consider this recipe for Cauliflower Picatta courtesy of One Green Planet.
Cauliflower Picatta
Serves 4
1 head cauliflower, cored
Olive oil for cooking
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 shallots, finely minced
1 cup sliced mushrooms
1/3 cup dry white wine
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 to 2 tablespoons capers
4 paper-thin slices lemon
1/4 cup minced fresh parsley
2 teaspoons chilled vegan butter (optional)
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Place the cauliflower on a cutting board, cored side down and cut it into 1/2-inch slices, as if you were cutting a loaf of bread.
Arrange the cauliflower slices on a lightly oiled baking pan (you may need more than one) and season with salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle with a little olive oil and roast until tender and nicely browned, about 30 minutes, turning once with a large metal spatula about halfway through. While the cauliflower is roasting, make the sauce.
Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the shallot and saute for 3 minutes, then stir in the mushrooms, if using, and cook 2 minutes longer. Add the wine, lemon juice and capers and cook, stirring, until the liquid reduces slightly. Just before serving, add the parsley and lemon slices, then stir in the vegan butter, if using, stirring to melt in the sauce.
To serve, arrange the cauliflower on plates and spoon the hot sauce on top. Serve hot.
