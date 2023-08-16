Weeknights filled with after-school activities, social events, family commitments and more can make eating nutritious meals a daunting task. Turn to quick dinner ideas the entire family can enjoy with simple, better-for-you ingredients.
This Grilled Chicken Salad with Goat Cheese, Fresh Blueberries and Pecans from the recipe experts at Safeway and Albertsons includes fresh, flavorful O Organics(r) ingredients to satisfy hunger after long days at school or in the office. Plus, simple preparation means it's ready in 20 minutes to make mealtime a breeze.
