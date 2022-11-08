CC Spinach bunch

Anyone looking to reap the rewards of a diet with more spinach can try this recipe for Spinach and Pumpkin Curry from Deb Roussou's "350 Best Vegan Recipes" (Robert Rose).

Spinach packs quite the nutritional punch, making it a favorite of people who want to eat healthy without sacrificing flavor.

Spinach contains carotenoids such as beta carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin which can help to prevent inflammation, reduce cancer risk and prevent potentially harmful eye conditions like cataracts and macular degeneration. Spinach also is naturally rich in nitrates, which have been linked to improved blood flow and low blood pressure.

