The University of Florida/IFAS Citrus County Extension Service is providing a free program on discovering the many flavorful culinary herbs well-suited for Citrus County gardens and how to incorporate them to create healthier, tasty meals.
This class will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 9. Pre-registration is appreciated. This free program will be held at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
For more information and to register, call the University of Florida/IFAS Extension Citrus County office in Lecanto at 352-527-5700. Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
The University of Florida is committed to providing universal access to all its events. For disability accommodations such as sign language interpreters and listening devices, contact Stephanie Clamer McMinds at sclamer@ufl.edu or 352-527-5700 at least 1 week in advance. Advance notice is necessary to arrange for some accessibility needs.
