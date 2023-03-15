St. Patrick’s Day may call to mind hearty meals and pots o’ gold, but that doesn’t mean sweets can’t be part of the equation, too. Add dessert to your celebration with this green Minty Shake, a cold, refreshing way to honor the colorful tradition.
1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract 2 teaspoons powdered sugar 1 3/4 ounces Baileys Irish Cream liqueur 3 scoops mint chocolate chip ice cream Chopped sugar cookies, for garnish (optional) Pistachios, for garnish (optional) Mint chocolate candy, for garnish (optional)
Using mixer, whisk whipping cream until soft peaks form. Add peppermint extract and powdered sugar; mix until well blended. Set aside.
In blender, blend milk, liqueur and ice cream until smooth.
Drizzle chocolate syrup inside soda glass. Pour ice cream mixture into glass. Top with whipped cream and garnish with cookies, pistachios and mint chocolate candy, if desired.
