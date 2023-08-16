UF/IFAS Extension offers cooking class
The UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County Office is providing a free program on “Cooking for 1 or 2.”
Cooking for one or two may seem like an impossible task. Find out how to easily plan, shop for and prepare meals for one or two. There will also be a cooking demonstration to show how easy it can be.
This free program will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Coastal Region Library at 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.
Pre-registration is appreciated. To register online, visit: https://tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
For more information or to register, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office at 352-527-5700.
Extension plans air fryer/pressure cooking workshop
Do you have an electric pressure cooker or an air fryer and are not sure how to use it? UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County is holding a “Cooking Under Pressure” air fryer/pressure cooking workshop from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 650 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto.
This hands-on class will cover: different electric pressure cooker and air fryer models, appliance features, safety tips, additional equipment you can purchase and tricks to make cooking a breeze.
Participants will complete a recipe in an electric pressure cooker or air fryer and enjoy a meal together. The cost for the workshop is $15 per person and pre-registration is required as class is limited to 12 participants.
For more information or to register, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office at 352-527-5700.
Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
Join the Butter Braid Pastry Fundraiser
The Women of Sugarmill Woods Annual Butter Braid Pastry Fundraiser is here.
Same great quality at last year’s prices. Only $15.50 per pastry. Cherry flavor has been added this year.
Choices include apple, Bavarian crème with chocolate icing, blueberry and cream cheese, cherry, cinnamon, cream cheese, four cheese and herb, raspberry, strawberry and cream cheese.
Each loaf comes frozen. The holidays will be fast approaching, so stock up on some delicious pastries for those family gatherings and unexpected guests. Loaves will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Sugarmill Woods Country Club, 1 Douglas St.
Orders and checks made out to Women of Sugarmill Woods may be dropped in the Women of Sugarmill Woods Mailbox No. 5, located on the left side of the Cypress Village POA Building, at the entrance to Sugarmill Woods. Enclose checks and orders in a small plastic bag to protect paperwork. You may mail your check and order to Women of Sugarmill Woods, box 5, 100 W. Cypress Blvd., Homosassa. Make sure your phone number is included.
The last day to order is Monday, Sept. 25. For any questions, contact Judy Krencis at 815-347-1742 or jgk@krencis.org.
